What We’re Loving This Week: Sports Bras, Jackets, and Trail Shoes

Right now, it feels (at least around here) like it’s all about running and getting outside. Here’s what our editos are using and loving right now—and they spend a lot of time using and loving gear.

Athleta Ultimate Bra A-C

Finding a go-to sports bra is hard at any price point. I’m sure I’m not alone in that I own so many and really love only a few of them. I’m adding this Ultimate bra from Athleta to the “love” pile. Ever since Athleta made the decision to break up their bras by cup size A-C and D-DD I’ve had much better luck in finding something that works for me. I love this bra for providing perfect support without a too-tight band. It’s much prettier in person than in the photos, and the sleek design on the back makes it cute enough to wear without a shirt once summer comes. I also love that there are so many color options—can’t wait to buy more!

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

Under Armour HOVR Machina Offroad

I am a (surprisingly) huge fan of some of Under Armour’s shoes—particularly the HOVR Machina and the HOVR Infinites. Imagine my extreme excitement when the Machinas came out with a trail version. Not only are these a burlier version with a tougher outsole than the admittedly flimsy on-road Machinas, but they also boast cool camp details and a big BOA closure system. These are a fantastic maximalist trail shoe for those who prefer not to “feel” the ground but still get some decent propulsion with a built-in plate. If only they weren’t so hard to find (and expensive), they’d be my perfect dream shoe.

– Chris Foster, senior editor

Brooks Lightweight Women’s Running Jacket

As is my wont, I’m going to tell you about something I love that you can’t buy anymore. I picked up this pink Brooks jacket at a pre-marathon expo back in 2012 or 2013—I have a tendency to buy lots of stuff in the 48 hours before a race—and this many years later it’s still the best running jacket I own. I wore it in the snow this week over a medium long-sleeve and it was perfect. The key is that it’s not too much (I actually prefer no hood), but it’s just warm enough and is still wind- and water-proof. Plus it’s reflective and looks cute. While you *can* buy this specific lightweight jacket used on sites like Poshmark—just search “pink Brooks women’s running jacket”—the closest and updated version they make now is the Carbonite jacket. Hopefully it stays with you for as many wet or winter-y runs as mine has stayed with me.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief