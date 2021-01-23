What We’re Loving This Week: Ski Bibs, Fleece Hoodies, and Bike Fits

Triathlete is part of Pocket Outdoor Media (POM), and one of the great things about working with all the brands here at POM is that whenever we have a question about cycling or backpacking or yoga gear, we have the experts right here to talk to. This week, SKI Magazine officially moved onto our platform—which means you can now get all of their exclusive SKI content as part of your Active Pass membership. And it means we thought it was a great time to ask our skiing colleagues what they’re loving too during this winter season.

Here’s what our editors and coworkers are using and loving in their regular lives right now.

Strafe Scarlett Bibs

I am skiing in the Strafe Scarlett Bibs this season and, first and foremost, I’m in love with the fit—long lines— tailored in the waist, yet comfortable through the hips and thighs. The halter-strap design and stretchy fabric add to the comfort and unlimited range of motion. (It also makes it really easy to take a quick pee in the woods.) Designed in Aspen, Colorado, these bibs use eVent fabric, a highly permeable waterproof fabric that’s ideal for uphill days and springtime skiing when things get warm. The shell is fully seam-sealed and DWR-treated. On extra cold days, I suggest layering with a thicker pair of baselayers. To say it plainly, these bibs are durable, high-performance, and make your booty look good. Win-win.

– Sierra Shafer, editor-in-chief, SKI Magazine

Mountain Hardwear South Pass Fleece Hoody

Long before the pandemic hit us (and wearing sweats 24/7 became socially acceptable), I was already someone who pretty much lived in either spandex or sweats. But it seems now more than ever that everyone’s got their go-to sweats that they just hibernate in and take off (maybe) once a week to put through the wash. For me, the South Pass Fleece from Mountain Hardwear has become my top-of-the-pile hoodie and this week, especially as it’s been feeling super chilly in Boulder, I’ve been loving wrapping myself up in this warm blanket of a sweater. It’s made from high pile Sherpa fleece and is ridiculously comfortable and cozy. Each time I put it on it feels like I’m climbing back under my duvet. It’s perfect for relaxing in or pulling on when you jump off the trainer, as well as any colder outdoor adventures. (I wore it on a night hike earlier in the week in frigid temps and it kept me really well-insulated.) It has two zip pockets, perfect for stashing your phone or keys, and is available in four different colors: washed raisin, dark storm, golden brown, and ‘blurple.’

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Professional Bike Fits

I am optimistic about a racing season this year—at least optimistic enough to start training and trying to get my stuff all sorted out for the late spring/early summer. This meant I actually got back on a TT bike this week to start feeling it out again. But first I got my new bike fit. It’s something we say all the time—get a professional bike fit—yet often we all just sort of make do. I’ve been trying to balance a number of small injury issues and also wanting to be as fast as possible, and the key is definitely making sure I feel comfortable in the TT position and don’t have to think about it. While I went to Ivan O’Gorman here in Boulder, any professional fitter who has the training and expertise and willingness to work with you will get the job done. Just make sure they’re willing to keep working with you. I’ll be going back to Ivan in the next few weeks to tweak and adjust some things, and then again when we get closer to actual races—which I know are going to happen!

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief