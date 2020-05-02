What We’re Loving This Week: Running Shorts, Swimming Books, Zwift, and Pull-up Bars

Every week we share some of the things we’re testing, trying, using, and loving in our regular triathlon lives. This week, we asked one of writers and our colleague at VeloNews to share their favorite things too.

Athleta Mesh Racer Run Short 4″

It’s getting hot out here which means I’m transitioning from leggings to shorts for my runs.These are the only shorts I run in now. I have more pairs than I’m willing to admit. They’re perfect for the heat. They’re breathable, stylish, and the most comfortable running shorts I’ve ever owned. The biggest problem I’ve had in finding running shorts is that most are either too long or too short. These really hit that middle ground perfectly. They’re cool and efficient enough to wear on a long run, but not so short that I’d be embarrassed to run into another mom from my kids’ school while out in public.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

‘Why We Swim’

Even triathletes who hate swimming miss swimming right now. Triathletes who love swimming really miss the water right now. Instead of trying not to think about swimming, I’ve decided I want to miss it as much as possible by reading a book about why [most] humans love the water. Bonnie Tsui’s debut book, ‘Why We Swim,‘ is equal parts history, journalism, and autobiography, but the lifelong swimmer’s love of water—particularly open water—is clear on every page and makes this one of the few great books about swimming. If you can stand missing the pool (or beach) even more right now, I can’t recommend this book enough.

– Brad Culp, contributing writer

Zwift

Zwift entered my life during an annoyingly profuse April snowstorm. One of my colleagues at VeloNews set up a group ride on the virtual training platform during the early weeks of the pandemic, and since the first ride happened to coincide with that untimely spring snow event, I had no way to weasel my way out of it. You see, I love to ride my bike. Outside. For hours. Preferably into vast swaths of wilderness. I’m a tough sell on anything to the contrary, and Zwift is definitely contrary. I fumbled through the first few rides, wondering what the blips and beeps and raindrops and thumbs ups on my screen meant. I struggled to keep up with the pack (a real-life problem I’m also working on). I got some beta on my power (I don’t normally ride with any technology). Just like the strange new world we’re living in, I am learning to appreciate the strange new world that is Watopia. Just don’t think that I’ll ever choose it over the outdoors; I’m lucky I can have both.

– Betsy Welch, senior editor at VeloNews

FILA Pull-Up Bar

In reality, I can only do three or four pull-ups at a time—maybe up to eight if I flail and collapse in a heap after. So pull-ups weren’t something I was really missing from my at home workout routine. But after getting bored and tired of god knows how many planks and push-ups, I finally started trying this doorframe pull-up bar my husband’s had in the garage for years. It works relatively easily: you hang it over a doorframe edge and it essentially snaps in place. Once you’re sure it’s secure (and do want to be sure) you have a simple way to knock out some pull-ups between meetings—which has been extra nice with trying to stretch out my back from all this sitting. And who knows, maybe I’ll eventually work my way up to FIVE pull-ups.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief