What We’re Loving This Week: Magic Drink Mix, Trail Apps, and Goggles

Every week, the staff at Triathlete and at our parent company, Pocket Outdoor Media, spends a lot of time outside — swimming, biking, running, backpacking, doing yoga, all the things. We know what we like.

This week, we asked the team at our sister event company, Roll Massif, to share the things they’re loving too as we all try to get outdoors more. And if you’re looking for a challenge, check out the Roll Massif Challenge — ride the total mileage of all their events that were planned for this year (484 miles) by the end of October!

Speedo Unisex Adult Swim Goggles Mirrored Vanquisher 2.0

I usually start my day a few times each week swimming at my local outdoor pool. I love to swim outside and it’s one of my favorite activities to do in the summer. Having swam competitively and having done a few triathlons, I’m always searching for the best goggles. I love Swedish goggles and, boy, have I found some new ones. A few weeks ago I purchased the Speedo Unisex-Adult Swim Goggles Mirrored Vanquisher 2.0 and they work amazing! These goggles are much more padded around the eye socket and are comfortable for longer swims without rubbing your eyes as much. My friend the other day said at the pool I look fast, which in my book is all that matters. I’d recommend upgrading if you need a new pair of goggles.

– Scottt Olmstead, director of event operations, Roll Massif

Infinit :Go Far Endurance Fuel

When I have a “magic day” training or racing, I tend to remember every little detail from that workout and/or race in order to replicate it and make magic happen again…and again (yes, I am a nerd). Infinit Nutrition’s :Go Far Endurance Fuel (fruit punch flavor) played a part in a pretty magical training run I had this past week, so it’s achieved holy status in my stash of endurance potions—and I’ll be continuing to reach for it whenever I’m doing a particularly long or arduous workout. Infinit recommends mixing two scoops of powder with 20 ounces of water, although I tend to dilute it further than that, and this yields almost 300 calories, 66g of carbs, 4g of protein, and an impressive amount of electrolytes. Throughout an almost-three-hour run, I found my energy and mood to be constant, and the simple taste makes it really easy to get down, even when you’re working hard.

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

AllTrails Pro App

Like most people right now, I’m finding myself doing a lot of random hiking and exploring and walking (so much walking). But the thing about exploring and backcountry walking is it’s really easy to get lost. In life, getting lost is fine. At 12,000ft, it’s not great. The problem, like most people have probably realized, is the internet gives you mixed results when it comes to trails recommendations, maps, directions, or general accuracy. More than once I’ve ended up on AllTrails website only to be unimpressed by the free information. So finally I paid for the AllTrails Pro upgrade for a year—there was a deal—and it’s turned out to be 100% worth it. Accurate descriptions and photos, directions, maps, recommendations for the area based on terrain and difficulty. And the biggest clutch feature is the ability to download a file (in almost any GPS format you want, with varying degrees of detail) and then use that map file even when you’re up in the mountains and don’t have data service to see if and where you’re going off route—or, ideally, staying on route.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief