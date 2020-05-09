What We’re Loving This Week: Jogging Strollers, Headphones, Shorts, and Hydration Packs

Our writers, editors, and staff spend a lot of time triathlon-ing: training and testing gear and trying out new things. And we all have our favorites. As quarantine wears on, though, it’s getting a little bit harder to get motivated every week and to find something new to keep us moving. We get it. So here’s what’s getting us out the door and helping us through training right now.

Baby Jogger Summit X3

With our family of five getting so much quality time together, I’ve been extra thankful for the chance to get outside on the trails of our local parks on the weekends. Having a one-year-old in the crew, that’s only possible with our sturdy Baby Jogger Summit X3. It has been durable enough to carry all three of my babies over the last six years, its wheels and suspension can handle any terrain, and it’s joined me on countless runs and family hikes. My two favorite features, though, have to be the one-handed folding—yes, literally one pull of a center strap folds it in half, so essential when you have a baby on a hip—and the brake handle, which makes downhills on dirt or gravel less treacherous.

– Bethany Mavis, contributing writer

Jaybird Vista Earbuds

As we get deeper into quarantine, I’ve been turning to music more and more to keep me on the right side of sane, and this week I’ve been loving these Jaybird Vistas, which are probably the swankiest set of headphones I’ve ever splashed out on. I’ve found they really come into their own when I’m doing at-home strength workouts and need a little in-ear music motivation to keep me going. They come with three different sized ear gels, so you can find the right fit for you and (so far, anyway) they have totally lived up to their shock-proof, crush-proof, sweat-proof abilities, while delivering crisp, clear tunes.

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Tracksmith Session Shorts 7-Inch

Oh, I do loves me some Tracksmith. As someone who gets to test a LOT of gear, these are the shorts I always reach for on long run days or when I need to feel inspired to run fast. They are decidedly not very cheap shorts, but the details, the different kinds of fabrics, and the useful pockets make it all worth it. I’ve had this pair for over a year and they take a lot of sweaty abuse, but I haven’t had one slipped stitch or seam or issue with chafing, and that says a lot. Tracksmith might be the Rapha of running, but both brands do make really great clothing—just set aside some of your stimulus money.

– Chris Foster, senior editor

HydraPak Soquel Hydration Pack

I’m not really a hydration pack person, especially not biking. Seems like a lot of extra stuff to be carrying. But with quarantine long rides, I’ve wanted to bring everything I’d need with me and minimize the chance of needing to stop. Enter this hydration pack, which I was given years ago (and which appears to have since been discontinued). It’s been letting me pack an extra 70 ounces of water and a few more bars, sits snugly on my back without a ton of bulk, and as a bonus keeps my water cold in the 95-degree heat.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief