What We’re Loving This Week: Jackets, Hydrations Vests, and Gaiters

The weather is getting cold now and we’re all about staying warm. Our editors and staff spend a lot of time outdoors and swimming, biking, and running—and here’s what we’re loving this week in our regular lives.

R5 Gore-Tex Infinium Insulated Jacket

I’ve often found it tricky to find run gear—especially jackets—that protect you from the elements but don’t boil you alive once you’re in the thick of your workout, but this super lightweight run jacket from Gore ticks all the boxes and has proven invaluable as the weather gets colder here in Boulder. It’s sometimes hard to know how many layers to wear when the mercury really drops, but I’ve found this jacket takes the guesswork out of it, which is saying something when you live in a place like Colorado with supremely fickle weather. You definitely don’t feel like you’re running with a full jacket on; it’s lightweight (250g in size large), windproof, and—perhaps most importantly—extremely breathable. The zippered side pockets are roomy but neatly tucked away and there’s even a tidy little key pocket to stash your car key and prevent it bouncing around as you run. A definite hit, and I’ll be running many miles in this jacket this winter!

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Ultimate Direction Race Vest 5.0

While I don’t necessarily do a ton of runs that would warrant an ultra-level hydration vest, I do appreciate the attention to detail and light weight of this vest. While you can certainly put a hydration bladder in the back, the lack of any structure makes the included front bottles a much better option, and I love the amount of storage pockets in the straps. Basically the weight of a light t-shirt, this is the choice for hot runs if you get over-sweaty with normal hydration packs or if you like a super form-fitting pack with very little support. In fact, I’ve packed this pack in other packs before when backpacking! Try saying that ten times fast.

– Chris Foster, senior editor

Velocio Merino 210 Winter Collar

While I’ve gotten used to running with a buff this year, it’s become infinitely more enjoyable now that some extra warmth is actually welcome. This neck gaiter/collar/buff/whatever you want to call it has become my favorite winter accessory. It’s soft merino wool, it’s warm, but without being too bulky. While I just tested a *lot* of winter cycling gear—and you can see our recommendations for the best stuff to stay warm through your winter biking—just a few pieces have made it into my regular rotation outside of cycling. This is one of them.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief