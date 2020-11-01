What We’re Loving This Week: Jackets, Gratitude, and Skis

The weather’s getting cold and the world is getting stressful. This week, our writers and editors are appreciating the things that are making training in the cold just a little more enjoyable—and they’re just plain appreciating things. Here’s what we’re using and loving in our regular lives right now.

Gratitude Lists

I’ve been feeling a lot of anxiety around, uh, *gestures at the world* and one thing my therapist suggested was spending a moment or two when I’m feeling panicky making a list of all the things that are still OK. Right now, my list often looks like this: I have a warm meal to eat tonight; my body is able to carry me through a five-mile run; my family is healthy. I have meaningful work to do. A lot is not OK with this world right now, but a lot also it, and it’s good to remember that.

– A.C. Shilton, contributing writer

Outdoor Research Vigor Hybrid Hooded Jacket

In Arizona we’re in that awkward middle season where it’s freezing in the morning (OK not freezing, we’re just wimps) and then by the afternoon it’s 80 degrees and warm. The 30-40 degree variance in the day requires layering, and this fall I’ve been grateful for this option from Outdoor Research. It’s just light enough that if it does heat up I don’t immediately start sweating, but just heavy enough that it keeps me warm on the chilly mornings walking my kids to school. I also love this one, because it’s so lightweight that I can easily wrap it around my waste and forget it’s there. When it gets cold enough that I have to wear a jacket to run (it does happen in the desert!) this one is my go-to. I’m not sure if they’re discontinuing it altogether or coming out with a new version, but it’s on sale almost everywhere right now.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

Salomon Snowscape 7 Cross-Country Skiis

I’m not a great skier—once every five or six years, I downhill, and that’s plenty—but I have been cross-country skiing more the past few winters. It’s a nice break from running and, once you learn how, it’s a good workout. Plus, it costs way less money and takes way less time than downhill-ing. Since we moved to Boulder, my husband got very excited and decided I needed skis to be ready for every occasion. While skate skiing is more fun (IMO) and faster skis are more fun (in everyone’s opinion), the upside of these classic touring skis is that they’re designed to be used on almost any surface right out of the bag. They come with bindings installed and a waxless base; and they’re shorter and easier to handle. So when it snowed last weekend and the park in town was quasi-groomed for a few days, these were easy to pull out and jump right on the snow. If you’re looking to get started with some classic cross-country skiing this winter, try these.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief