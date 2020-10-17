What We’re Loving This Week: Fleece Jackets, Long-Sleeve Jerseys, and Pelotons

Every week our editors spend a lot of time swimming, biking, and running—and testing new (and old) gear. Here’s what they’re using and loving in their regular lives right now.

Mountain Hardwear Polartec High Loft Jacket

My husband has had at least one Mountain Hardwear Monkey Fleece in rotation since college, but the women’s versions were always bulky or in silly colors, like bright purple and teal, so I stuck with other brands. This season my trusty pullover finally started to give out, so I got Mountain Hardwear’s new Monkey fleece jacket for women (they’ve changed the name to Polartec something, but it’ll always been a “monkeyman” jacket in our house.) I got mine in the off-white color and love it—I love how soft it is, how I can zip it down all the way when I get warm or zip it up when the wind gets a little too biting. The pockets are deep and the chest pocket is great for carrying dog treats on off-leash adventures. The jacket kept me comfortable through a bunch of chilly October miles this past weekend in the San Juans, and washed up bright and clean when we got back to civilization (seriously, gear that’s easy to clean is clutch). This is going to be my new go-to layer.

– Jessica Campbell-Salley, managing editor of Women’s Running

Veloccio Women’s Grid Dot SE Long Sleeve

Historically, I’m not a fan of long-sleeve cycling jerseys. What’s the point? Cycling clothes are expensive and I don’t want to spend that much money on something I’m only going to wear half the year; short-sleeve jerseys with arm warmers and/or base layers always made much more sense. But then this year, a number of people sent me long-sleeve jerseys and all of a sudden I see the appeal, especially as the weather cools. While I was a big fan of the Ornot lightweight long-sleeve before it got downright cold and I’ve been enjoying a lot of Machines for Freedom’s women’s-specific stuff, including their long-sleeve summer jersey, my favorite right now (before I have to really layer up for winter) is the Velocio Grid Dot Women’s Long-Sleeve. It’s cute, it’s warm, it’s good on its own right now and for layering later in the winter. There’s definitely a reason I find myself reaching for it every time I head out the door.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief

Peloton

So many of my friends purchased Pelotons over the years and I was never really interested. I ran outside, occasionally got out on my bike, and enjoyed attending Orangetheory classes. As someone who works from home, why would I also work out from home? Then, the pandemic hit and—eventually—so did the Arizona summer. Between the gyms closing and the brutal heat hitting, I was ready to consider anything to get in a good workout (and stay sane). My husband saw my frustration and purchased a Peloton for my birthday. It is expensive. We paid over $2,300 for what is now the original bike that is offered at $1,900 (there’s also a new Bike+ option for $2,500 with more bells and whistles). A few customer service issues aside (it’s safe to say they’ve been overwhelmed by both the increase in demand and the release of their new bike), I really love the experience. Yes, it was an expensive initial purchase and yes we pay $39 a month, but it’s really been worth it. I love the ride options, I love the leaderboard, and I love the additional classes (there’s yoga, strength, running, meditation, and new bootcamp classes that have you hopping on and off the bike). I’m grateful to have an engaged community during what has been such a strange time. I’ve also been surprised to learn how many triathletes own a Peloton! Triathlete Matt Wilpers is a coach for Peloton and is a fan-favorite among endurance athletes.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor