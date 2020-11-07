What We’re Loving This Week: Electrolyte Beers, Ski-Specific Strength, and Technical T-Shirts

It’s been a stressful time for a lot of us—so it’s no wonder our editors and staff this week are all about taking the edge off and getting outside. This week, we also asked our co-workers at SKI Magazine for what’s getting them excited, as we also start to eye the snow forecasts. Here’s what we’re loving in our real lives this week.

Upslope Spiked Snowmelt

It’s been a week, let’s face it—and I’m fairly confident I’m not the only one who’s been reaching for an alcoholic beverage or two. My go-to this week has been the new electrolyte Spiked Snowmelt, which is the combo of two Boulder-based companies finest products: Upslope Brewing’s hard seltzer with Skratch Labs’ sports hydration mix. It’s a pretty epic combination in my opinion, coming in at 5% ABV and 105 calories per can, while also delivering electrolytes in the form of sodium, magnesium, calcium, and potassium. It comes in three flavors—Mango and Passionfruit, Grapefruit and Hops, and Peach Lemonade—all of which are dangerously drinkable and it’s remarkably easy to think you’re just drinking a hydration mix. Be warned: You’re not! We also featured this product in our Holiday Gift Guide, which is on newsstands now. Enjoy—and drink responsibly!

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Alpine Training’s Strength Training for Skiing

I spend most of my summer and autumn running and riding bikes, which is great for all-around cardio but uses different muscle groups compared to alpine and backcountry skiing—my primary winter activities. This year, I signed up for skiing-specific coached strength training through the Alpine Training Center in Boulder, Colorado. Five weeks in, I’m already seeing major gains and can tell that I’ll be headed into the ski season as strong as ever. Plus it’s also a great way to reduce my screen time for a minimum of one hour each session to focus on something other than the news.

– Jon Jay, digital editor at SKI

Rapha Technical T-Shirt

OK, I’ll admit I was the first one to laugh when I saw Rapha was selling this shirt as an “innovative solution to riding.” It’s a t-shirt, right? Well yes, it is a t-shirt, and yes, they want you to think it’s something special you need for gravel riding (pairs well with pocketed cargo shorts, another thing I thought I wouldn’t like but I really do), but it’s actually quite excellent. This shirt has some great fabrics in specific zones across the sides, back, and front, and really cool details like gripper sleeves that double as a reflective flip up if you get caught out as the light starts to get low. The best part? I use this as much on the bike as I do on the run, so it’s the perfect shirt for multisporters.

– Chris Foster, senior editor