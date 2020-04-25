What We’re Loving This Week: BOB Stroller, Moisturizer, Cycling Shoes, and Foam Rollers

Quarantine fatigue is starting to set in—even here at Triathlete. We’re still trying to get our workouts in, but (just like you) we’re struggling with weird injuries, lack of motivation, and work-from-home challenges.

This week, we asked our editors, writers, and the Pocket Outdoor Media staff (of which Triathlete is a part of) to share their favorite things that are getting them through this. Here’s what we’re loving right now.

BOB stroller

After having my fourth child via C-section earlier this year, I had big plans for my post-baby fitness comeback. I even lined up childcare just so that I could carve out time to focus solely on training. Then came quarantine and those plans were foiled before they even began. Now, with my husband and I both working from home while balancing our older kids’ distance learning, exercise is snuck in the cracks and crevices of the day. Lately, I’ve been sneaking out for mid-day runs with our trusty BOB stroller, which we’ve had forever. I nestle my daughter in so that she is safe and secure, and head out for a much needed outdoor respite for both of us. Stroller running is challenging, but I feel stronger every time I do it, and it has been motivating to see my pace per mile drop as I regain some strength and fitness post pregnancy and surgery. Plus, the baby is instantly lulled to sleep within a few minutes, so she seems to love it as much as I do.

– Sarah Wassner Flynn, contributing writer

Lululemon’s Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer

Since moving to Colorado a few years ago my skincare regimen expanded in ways I and my wallet never expected. Most products are geared toward protecting my skin from environmental elements since sun exposure is greater here. Lately, I’m not getting outside as much and am ducking out between meetings to ride my indoor bike or run on the treadmill. I started using Lululemon’s Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer, because it’s lighter than everything else I have and had good reviews. I’m definitely a fan now. It’s a lightweight gel that doesn’t feel sticky or creamy, just settles into the skin. It does feel a little slippery at first which takes some getting used to, but then the skin absorbs it. The smell is OK – kind of a cross between something lemony and slightly floral. The best part is the cooling sensation. The menthyl in the moisturizer cools my face and reduces any redness. Basically I can do a quick HIIT workout on the bike and then jump on a Zoom call with my co-workers not realizing how close to death I came on that workout.

– Wilma Cruz, director of social media

Giro Imperial Cycling Shoe

As temperatures start to rise out here in SoCal, I’ve been doing a little more riding than running, and these ghost-like shoes have been the key to climbing in the heat. With a CRAZY thin upper and a super light carbon outsole and BOA dial, these shoes wrap around my foot and are completely forgotten about (a good thing). In fact, these are so light, every time I pick them up, I think I still need to mount the cleats on them. Crazy.

– Chris Foster, senior editor

Triggerpoint Grid Foam Roller

Now that we’re several weeks into quarantine living, there are plenty of us starting to feel the effects of overdoing some form of training—be it at-home strength routines, too much indoor cycling, or just sitting for too long trying to work from the kitchen table and jacking up our hip flexors and hammies. I definitely started feeling the effects myself earlier this week, and was also acutely aware I’d been neglecting some basic “prehab” routines, such as foam rolling and mobility work at the start and end of the day, and pre- and post-workouts. So in a bid to get myself back to pain-free workouts I committed to spending more time with (and on) my TriggerPoint Grid Foam Roller each day. I’m pleased to report that now, as the week comes to a close, I’m back to pain-free running and riding—which is always a relief. Keep rolling, people!

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor