What We’re Loving This Week: Bike Computers, Massage Guns, Trucker Hats, and Organic Bars

This week it’s all about how we’re getting out and exploring, whether that’s with a very expensive computer or an old hat we found in the closet. Here’s what our staff and writers are using in their real lives this week.

Wahoo Elemnt Roam

Quarantine has made all of our lives just a little smaller. Summer training trips? Canceled. Races? Virtual. Since lockdown began, I’ve ridden the same two routes over and over. Getting lost on unfamiliar roads and having to beg a ride home just seems like too much of a risk. Desperate to push out the walls of my quarantine life, though, I recently upgraded to the Wahoo Elemnt Roam. With the ability to set a “home” point and have it navigate you back—no matter where you are—those way out there country roads are no longer off-limits. Even better, the Elemnt has made my socially distant rides just a little less boring. I’m still mostly riding alone, but I can now chase my own segment PRs. A light on the monitor tells me whether I’m beating—or falling behind—my previous record. It’s not as fun as chasing my fast friends, but it is a close second.

– A.C. Shilton, contributing writer

Vybe V2 Massage Gun

Holy muscle relief, Batman! Working from home has wreaked havoc on my neck and shoulders and the Vybe V2 Massage Gun has really helped clear out the tightness and knots. Yes, the Vybe V2 is a step down from the Theragun, but for $150 this things delivers! Plus, it comes with three heads, two batteries, and a carrying case. While there’s no denying that the Vybe V2 is anything but quiet, you can still watch TV while using it…maybe just turn the subtitles on.

– Carmen Harbour, digital content producer

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip MacroBar

I went through a phase where I ate way too many bars. I realized I couldn’t say half the ingredients in the ones I was eating, so then I gave them up completely. I’ve slowly started working some bars back into my routine (they’re just so convenient) and have tried to be more mindful of what’s in them. These ones from MacroBar are my absolute favorite. They’re super tasty, just the right texture, and keep me full for hours. They are made with organic peanut butter, organic fair-trade chocolate chips, organic peanuts, and organic puffed brown rice. They’re a little bit pricier than I’m used to paying for a basic bar (a box of 12 bars is $35), but having something I can grab quickly without questioning what I’m eating has been worth the splurge.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

Billabong ‘California Love’ Trucker Hat

I first bought this hat at a surfer lifestyle boutique in L.A.—as you do. But then I needed something for the one and only time I’ve done Kona. I needed to stop my scalp from getting sunburned (it’s a real thing that happens), but I still wanted to let in air and cold water I dumped over my head. It turned out to be the perfect race, hike, everything hat. I know trucker hats are so over, but this one has been everywhere with me. [My friend, Lauren, would want you to know she took the photo above in Tucson.] Plus, when you’re at an international race everyone cheers for California. And, now, I’ve brought it back out and dusted it off for the Colorado sun—just required a little re-bending of the brim to get that perfect California trucker hat look.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief