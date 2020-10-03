What We’re Loving: Oura Ring, Waistpacks, and ‘Bike Shorts’

Sometimes what we’re loving is a bit random—from high-end wearables to fanny packs. This week, we asked one of our nutrition columnists and contributing writers what he’s using and our co-workers over at Roll Massif, who are helping us put on the Hawaii From Home virtual event this week, what they’re loving. Here are the somewhat random things we’re using IRL right now.

Oura Ring

This little piece of armory will provide you with detailed data on sleep, heart rate, heart rate variability, and body temperature. It has some serious hardware with incredible software to redefine tracking in a stylish piece of jewelry. The ability to see how alcohol effects resting heart rate has had a profound effect on reaching for that casual glass of wine (more so than beer and spirits weirdly enough). Not to mention the effect it has on deep and REM sleep as well. The genius of the ring is the ability to see trends over time and whether or not personal interventions have a significant impact on those trends. These could be reducing caffeine late in the day, minimal alcohol, or reducing room temperature. It has been fascinating journey so far. Added bonus is that UCLA is involved with tracking body temperature and the ability to predict COVID. Very cool. The one thing I would like to see on the data displayed would be how I compare to others my own age and what that means. Perhaps these are future upgrades. Definitely worth considering this little tracker.

– Scott Tindal, contributing writer

Dakine Hot Laps 2L Waistpack

When you think of Golden, Colorado, two things come to mind: mountain biking and the Coors brewery. My Dakine hip pack brings together both—my love of biking and the need for a celebratory beer brewed from the finest Rocky Mountain spring water. I prefer a hip pack over a bike bag, because I want the simplicity of easily being able to grab all my essentials at arm’s length. I don’t have to bend down, reach over, or unclip just to get chapstick. The pack itself fits snug and comfortable around my hips, not too tight. The back panel is super breathable—no sweaty backs here (which you would typically get from a backpack or CamelBak)! Inside there are plenty of pockets as well as a key clip. The best part: a deployable side water bottle pocket perfect for that celebratory Banquet beer!

– Liz Brown, operations and logistics manager at Roll Massif

Athleta Hiit It 9” Bike Short

Beyond wearing actual bike shorts on, well, a bike, I had never tried the tight-fitting style off the bike. This article from Women’s Running convinced me I should give them a try, though. I turned to one of my favorite brands and ended up with these Athleta HIIT It 9” bike shorts. (Side note: I know the fact that this style is called “bike shorts” is a little confusing. There’s no chamois and they aren’t actually meant to be worn comfortably on a bike.) I’ve worn these for strength work and on a couple of runs and I love them. They’re more flattering than I expected and I get why the trend has taken off. Now to see if I can get brave enough to wear some of the more colorful options out there.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor