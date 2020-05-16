What We’re Loving This Week: Energy Gels, Bike Bags, Socks, and Sports Bras

Every week, we spend a lot of time doing triathlon. And so every week we share some of the things we’re loving in our regular triathlon lives. Triathlete is also part of a larger company, Pocket Outdoor Media, and so we’ve asked some of the staff at the office (home-office right now) to share the things they’re loving too.

This week, one of our writers and our office administrator chip in with the things that are getting them out the door and training right now.

Sponser Liquid Energy Gels

To find an energy gel that delivers what you need in terms of nutrients, but that your stomach can also tolerate, can be difficult. That’s why when you find your magic juice, you should stick to it. In my case it’s the Sponser Liquid Energy Plus. It has a neutral flavor with caffeine and taurine, although—at least to my palate—it tastes a little bit like honey (which I love). The tube contains 50g of carbs, 25g of which are sugars and the rest slow-absorbed. The gel is a mix of glucose and fructose, so a good blend of quick- and slow-release energy for maximum absorption. What I like the most about these, though, is the tube shape they come with: it’s a toothpaste-like mini-tube, with a little cap at the top that you can open and close quickly, without any waste.

– Nicola Busca, contributing writer

Road Runner Burrito Handlebar Bag

After a full day of working from home, there is nothing I want more than to be as far from the indoors as possible for as long as possible. This usually means that I’m already suited up and clipped in by 5 p.m. The Road Runner Burrito Handlebar Bag now lives on my bike, allowing me to stash my snacks and layers to prepare for rides that go past dinner and sunset. With three velcro attachment points, this bag is easy to take off/on, remains stable whether I’m riding on road or trail, and frankly is the most stylish part of my bike. If you’re looking to store much more than a windvest and a protein bar, I’d recommend upgrading to this bag.

– Natalie McCollum, office administrator

Bombas Performance Running Ankle Socks

I didn’t think I would ever “love” socks, but I really do feel pretty strongly about these particular ones. My mom bought me a pair because she loved them so much (thanks, mom!) and now I’m hooked. The reason I never tried them for myself: they’re expensive. A six-pack is about $90. (You can find a promo code for 20% off your first order.) But they really are worth the money. They’re the most comfortable, breathable socks I’ve ever run in. The company is generally doing some pretty cool things. For every pair you buy, Bombas donates a pair to homeless shelters. They also have a “happiness guaranteed” promise that says they’ll do whatever it takes to make you happy. They say they’ll even replace them if you lose them. I’ve not tested any of those guarantees—but it’s a reassuring thing to know you’re covered when you’re dropping that much money on socks.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

Smashfest Queen Sports Bras

I crashed my bike last weekend. Or rather, on the incredibly crowded bike path, one of the many new cyclists out crashed headfirst into me. So I haven’t been doing much this week. I’ve napped more than I’ve trained. That means, this week, I’m going to instead let you in on one of my secret work-to-workout life hacks: I gave up wearing regular bras years ago. Unless I have to go to a cocktail party or formal event, it’s all sports bras all the time. This happened first on some trip, when I had accidentally only packed sports bras, and then commuting to the office by bike, it got annoying to always be packing an extra bra (with all the wires and straps) to just then change back into a sports bra to commute home. I started wearing one sports bra for work and then just riding home in it, and it turned out: no one cared. I now have fancy “work” sports bras from Gap or Athleta or those ones Roka used to make, and I have workout sports bras. And if no one in the office cared before, now that I’m working from home all the time really no one cares. That means lately I’ve been sticking with the comfortable and workout-focused Smashfest Queen sports bras. (A caveat: I was sponsored by Smash for years, so have dozens of these in my drawer.) My favorite is the rainbow hummingbird Fast n’ Loud—which my friend is modeling above and is going to kill me for. Welcome to the sports bra lifestyle.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief