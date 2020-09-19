What We’re Loving: Booties, Aquaphor, and Butcher Boxes

Sometimes training is kind of random—especially this year. And sometimes what we’re loving is kind of random—especially this week. But this is what we’re actually using in our regular lives, so you get what you get.

Aquaphor

I’ve spent a lot of time lately talking about sports bras for my latest deep dive in the Endurance Geeks series—all about the science of sports bras. Talking with the researchers has helped me understand why I (and so many women!) find it hard to find the perfect sports bra—because it doesn’t yet exist. In the meantime, I buy the big tubes of Aquaphor to lube up the areas prone to chafing: where the band meets the ribcage, where my skin hits the clasp in the back, and that spot next to my armpit that makes me scream like a scene from Psycho every time I step in the shower after a long run.

– Susan Lacke, contributing writer

ButcherBox

I had heard great things about ButcherBox and was always intrigued, but could never convince myself to pull the trigger. It is a little pricey (we pay $129/month for the beef, chicken, and pork box) and the idea of my meat being shipped on a truck in the middle of summer was odd. But at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic meat became a little hard to find at my local grocery store, so I decided it was a good time to try it. I’ve received four deliveries now (one every six weeks) and really love it. You choose what kind of box you want (custom box, mixed box, beef & chicken, beef & pork, or all beef) and then pick from a variety of optional add-ons for an additional cost (chicken breasts, pork chops, bacon, ground beef, and ground pork). My favorite thing about the box is it’s made me try and learn to cook cuts of meat (and new recipes!) that I would never think to buy at the store. It arrives completely frozen (they have the science of keeping it cold in transit down) and then I put what I’m going to cook in the fridge 24 hours ahead of time. All of the meat is free of antibiotics and added hormones. I’ve loved having this as a new tool for my healthy-meal planning—which is key for any athlete.

– Liz Hichens, senior digital editor

Northface Thermoball Booties

Last week it snowed in Boulder, because this year isn’t messed up enough, and in a panic I bought everything I might need to make outdoor swimming in the snow tolerable—including these booties (at a heavy discount). My husband made fun of these booties. Why couldn’t I just wear old running shoes or my big snow boots? Because these are way more awesome, that’s why. They’re like slippers, but acceptable outdoors. They warm flip-flops. They’ve now become my go-to every time I have to walk outside and it’s slightly cold and I’m slightly tired (which is usually). Everyone needs a pair of shoe-slippers for post-workout.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief