What Our Editors Used and Loved in September

Every month our editors and staff spend hours and hours doing triathlon-y things. Yes, we test the newest gear, but we also all have our old favorites—what works (and what doesn’t work). Each month, we share our favorite things getting us through the tri-life right now and members can enter to win one of our editors’ picks.

This month, members can enter to win a Jack Wolfskin Sky Flex Longsleeve shirt. Enter by Oct. 15 and check back next month for new picks.

Duke Cannon Cold Shower Cooling Towels

I spent the entire month of September in my van, road-tripping with my husband for our anniversary. We did a lot of great trail runs along the way, which also meant we came back to the van with a lot of not-so-great funk. These Duke Cannon Cold Shower Cooling Towels were a perfect way to freshen up until we could get to a campground with an actual hot water tank. They’re bigger than baby wipes (our previous go-to for quick clean-ups), are infused with good stuff like cooling menthol and moisturizing aloe, and get you clean enough to head out for a post-run pancake breakfast.

– Susan Lacke, digital editor

Jack Wolfskin Sky Flex Longsleeve

This base layer has been my go-to the last few weeks as fall mornings roll in and I’m looking for something that’s warm when I start out, yet lightweight and breathable as the temperature rises. It’s made from a stretch fabric that fits well, washes easily, and seems to handily wick away sweat to prevent you getting chilly. If you’re looking to layer up, it’s also a great option and works well under run jackets or heavier-weight gear. The fact that it has a price tag of $26 also makes it a steal-of-a-deal and, quite frankly, one you won’t want to miss.

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Nuun Immunity3

Though they’re not exactly cheap, these little dissolving packets (I guess they couldn’t get them into the shape of their classic tabs) are packed with the latest and greatest immunity/digestive ingredients. Obviously keeping healthy right now is more of a priority than ever, and rather than take a whole panel of natural ingredients, Immunity3 includes electrolytes, five different kinds of vitamins (specifically, big boosts of C and D3), prebiotics for digestive health, and elderberry extract (which is so hot right now). Better yet, both the Mandarin Orange and Super Berry flavors are mild and not overly sweet. Pro tip: Steep sliced ginger and a lemon or orange wedge in hot water for 10 minutes and add a packet of Immunity3 (either flavor, really) for a great way to start or end the day.

– Chris Foster, executive editor

Patagonia Women’s Fleetwith Romper

I know, I know, I was skeptical of rompers too. But during a race trip earlier this year, a friend convinced me they’re perfect for tri travel, for looking fancy after workouts, and for generally being able to pull of the active-but-also-very-serious-business-professional look. I did some internet scouring and ended up with this Patagonia black lightweight one—and it’s already gotten me through a week-long trip that included corporate presentations right into 70.3 Worlds on-the-ground coverage. It’s lightweight (so held up in the Utah heat), comfortable (with the polyester-spandex blend), and is made with Patagonia’s commitment to long-term quality (which I appreciate). Plus, most importantly, I look way more on trend than I expected. For reference—because isn’t this the question with all rompers always—I’m a short 5’2″ and wear an XS.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief

