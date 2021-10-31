What Our Editors Used and Loved in October

Every month our editors and staff spend lots of time doing triathlon and triathlon-adjacent things. Yes, we test the newest gear, but we’re only human—we also have our old favorites and go-tos, and we know what really works. So each month, we share our favorite tri-related things right now and members can enter to win one of our editors’ picks.

This month's picks:

Bose Frame Tempo Audio Sunglasses

My obsession with the Bose Tempo sunglasses knows no bounds. As I wrote in a review earlier this month, they’re compatible with my hearing aid, which means for the first time in my life there’s an option for me to listen to music while running. I finally understand why people enjoy this so much—being able to bop along to my favorite songs definitely makes the miles fly by. (Though my pace does drop considerably during air drum solos.)

– Susan Lacke, digital editor

Jack Wolfskin JWP Atmos Jacket

I feel like I’ve been living in this jacket the past few weeks—and it’s likely a good sign that I’m still not ready to take it off. As a lightweight but super warm and breathable jacket, I’m not sure I’ve ever tested or worn anything better. From the very first wear it’s scored 10/10 on comfort, fit, feel, and breathability. It’s designed for fall/winter running and adventures/travel, and, to be honest, regardless of the temperature outside or the activity I’m undertaking, I’ve felt snug and cozy while wearing it. Be aware, though, that it’s water resistant and windproof, but not waterproof, so don’t rely on it in a downpour. If you’re someone who likes to stash a jacket away “just in case,” then you’ll likely love the fun pockets—one of the pockets doubles as a stow pouch for the jacket, so it folds up easily. Highly recommended for travels and running in chillier temps.

– Emma-Kate Lidbury, managing editor

Ten Thousand FAR Shorts

I’ve noticed two things in the last few years about running shorts: First, they keep getting substantially more expensive. Take for instance this $140 pair of shorts from Maloja, or if that’s not enough, Europe-based Satisfy has a pair for $250. Which leads me to the second thing: that both of those aforementioned shorts are awesome and much nicer than their $40 counterparts. In other words, materials, construction, and features on running shorts are also getting much much better.

In terms of a sweet spot between the guilt-inducing Satisfy shorts and something from a sporting goods store lies this new Rich Roll-collaboration pair, the FAR short, from Ten Thousand. Yes, it has awesome pockets, and yes, the cut is excellent, but it’s the perforated fabric and ultra-soft liner that take the FAR short from deluxe to premium without the “superluxe” price tag. Better yet (and unsurprisingly, given Rich’s vibe), these shorts are made of recycled materials that are Bluesign and GRS certified.

– Chris Foster, executive editor

Salomon S/Lab Sense Ultra 5 Hydration Vest

It’s running season now. Granted, it’s always running season for some people, but this time of year the trails seem especially full of triathletes. And count me on board. With one of the most fun races of the year on my calendar next weekend (the Dipsea, known as the oldest trail race in the country), I somehow also agreed to do a 50K with a friend the weekend after. Enter: a lot of time spent on trails. I always hated carrying water on runs and it seemed like every version of hydration pack chaffed. After a friend accidentally shrunk this XS vest, she gave it to me—and it’s been perfect. It doesn’t carry huge amounts of water built in, with just two 500mL flasks in the front pockets (though you can also shove an extra flask down your back–which I’ve done for extreme adventures), but for most #SundayRunDay long runs it’s just right and designed to move fast: spots for food, your phone, water and drink mix, an extra light jacket, and a plastic bag with a back-up mask and some cash—since you never know what might happen during trail running season. Salomon won’t be restocking this version until the spring, but has the updated Sense Pro 5 hydration vest available now. One tip: take the time to get the elastic straps tightened to the right fit.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief

