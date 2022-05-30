What Our Editors Used and Loved in May

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Every month our editors and staff spend hours and hours swimming, biking, and running. Yes, we test the newest gear, but we also all have our old favorites—what works (and what doesn't work). Each month, we share our favorite things getting us through the tri-life right now.

Thinksport Safe Sunscreen SPF 50+

I live in Arizona, which means there is intense sunshine all. the. time. Pretty much anyone who lives and trains here is on a first-name basis with their dermatologist. (Which reminds me: When was the last time you scheduled a skin cancer screening? Go ahead, do it now, I’ll wait.)

At my last check-up, my doctor recommended I use Thinksport sunscreen when I head outside to train, and after going through two tubes this month (told you we have a lot of sunshine) I can see why she speaks so highly of it. This sport formula is thick, thanks to the 20% zinc oxide content, but not so heavy or greasy that it traps in heat and sweat while I’m riding and running. More importantly, it works. Most of the time, I get my first sunburn of the year by June, but that hasn’t happened yet in 2022 with correct application of this UVA and UVB protective sunscreen.

I particularly like the company’s commitment to the environment—in addition to being reef-safe and free of biologically harmful chemicals, the sunscreen itself comes in environmentally friendly packaging that does not contain BPA, vinyl, or phthalates.

– Susan Lacke, digital editor

Maloja Contronm Running Shirt

Sure sure sure, almost $100 is a lot to spend on a running shirt, but you’ve probably spent more on a cycling jersey, so there. Maloja has quickly become my guilty pleasure running clothing brand that always seems to hit the luxe nail on its premium, fancy little head. While I do love me some Tracksmith clothing—no word a lie—I wouldn’t say they get it right every time when my Southern California climate collides with my unreasonably sweaty body. Tracksmith can’t ignore its New England roots, and as such sometimes makes me sweat more than I should.

This is a longwinded way of saying that the even-more-premium Maloja’s crazy lightweight running shirts have circulated to the top of my clothing drawer over the last few months. The inscrutably named Contronm shirt (I’m sure it translates roughly to “the smell of red clay dirt being kicked up on a tempo run in the early morning woods” or somesuch) is so lightweight, it borders on mesh, but it’s not quite so see through as to be scandalous. It doesn’t feel stupid breezy at the start of a run, but it does wick quickly and dry much faster than my sub-$100 shirts. It also wrings out well and hasn’t shown any damage from abuse so far.

– Chris Foster, executive editor

Jolyn Perry Swim Onesie

I’ve written about my love of Jolyn suits before, but now with the summer (officially?) here and training full-on, I’m spending more hours than ever in the pool and have pulled out a few new suits to keep the motivation high. I used to be all about the two-pieces—easier for going to the bathroom and changing, you could mix and match, more versatility—but at some point in the last few years I found myself transitioning to these sleek one pieces for smooth and fast (or at least fast-looking) swimming. The thing that makes the Jolyn suits is that they’ve managed to combine looking cute with performing well—as long as you get all the straps on in all the right places.

I’m partial to the Perry Onesie in bright contrast colors, but I’ve also been swapping out to the Scotty Onesie. Plus, they have a new surf-inspired “collab” as the kids say with Eryn Krouse, made with recycled materials. The one word of warning: These are high-cut suits, with varying levels of coverage. It’s kind of like the first time you go running in tiny shorts or just a sports bra—you have to get over the feeling of self-consciousness and embrace it, and then it’s way more comfortable and you’ll wonder why you never wore them before.

– Kelly O’Mara, editor-in-chief

Saucony Endorphin Speed 2

The entire endorphin collection from Saucony has been one of my favorite running shoe discoveries in the last year. The Endorphin Speed has been my go-to, but to clarify, there are three versions in the collection to choose from: Shift, (for training runs), Speed (for tempo runs), and the Pro (for racing). The Speed features a nylon plate running down the midsole, so it’s springy, but not at the price of carbon. These shoes literally bring joy to my runs and pep to my, arguably sometimes lackluster, step. Oh, and let’s admit it, triathletes love a matching kit/shoe combo, and at my last count, Saucony has delivered with twelve different hues to choose from

– Melanie Mitchell, brand director, Women’s Running