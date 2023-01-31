What Our Editors Used and Loved in January 2023

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

Every month our staff tries out lots of triathlon and triathlon-adjacent things. Yes, we test new gear, but we also have old favorites and secret things we’re loving right now. That’s why each month we share our favorite tri-related things.

A soft (yet tough-as-nails) running shirt

Ten Thousand x Filson Versatile Shirt

$62, tenthousand.cc

I do love a good running shirt. I also really hate a bad one. I’ve tried both in my many years as the gear editor here at Triathlete, so I’m always in search for the next “top shirt.” When I saw that Ten Thousand—a clothing brand notorious for excellent collaborations and responsible for one of my favorite pairs of shorts—had a “collabo” with another one of my favorite brands, Filson, I was all ears. While I can’t speak to the “military effectiveness” of the Versatile Shirt, what with its 20,000 abrasion rubs and 100 pounds of pressure testing, I can say it has one of the softest, natural-feeling fabrics I’ve ever worn. Aside from feeling like Merino wool (it’s not), it also wicks substantially better than almost all of the other shirts I’ve worn. I also definitely like the Tactical Shorts that pair with the shirt, though I would say they’re probably better for running than storming a compound in the Middle East. Military hyperbole aside, both pieces of clothing are a big hit—just be sure you order yours before the collabo ends.

-Chris Foster, Editor-in-Chief

The glove that does it all

Craft Sportswear Hybrid Weather Glove

$40, craftsports.us

I spent the past month in Connecticut, which is much (much!) colder than what I’m used to, living in the Arizona desert. After my first run along the freezing-cold shores of the Long Island Sound, I realized my strategy of wearing all the clothes I packed probably wasn’t a very good one. Of all the things I bought on my resulting cold-weather shopping spree, my favorite has been this all-purpose glove/mitten hybrid. They’re super-toasty in their standard glove configuration, but when Old Man Winter does Old Man Winter things, there’s an extra waterproof and windproof cover that appears from a little pocket on the top of the hand. I have really big hands (all the better to swim with, my dearie!), so finding gloves that fit has always been a hassle. But these fit – well, like a glove. I’ve worn them on every run and mountain bike ride this month, and my hands have yet to go numb. My nose, however…well, that’s a different story.

–Susan Lacke, Senior Editor

A go-anywhere, do anything hoodie

Black Diamond Men’s Factor Hoody

$150, blackdiamondequipment.com

Wake up. Shuffle to the closet. Quickly throw on a warm layer before coffee, before work, before anything. What do you reach for? For me, nine times out of ten, it’s this hoodie. (No joke: I’m wearing it right now as I write this.) Black Diamond’s Factor is the Swiss army knife of midlayers, and I mean it—perfect for everything from your bunny-slipper morning shuffle to a cold mountain training ride or run, climb or ski. (I find the hood is shaped perfectly, too, just big enough to wrap a helmet around, if necessary, but not too baggy.) It’s even slick enough to wear with acid-stained jeans and a pair of Doc Martens for that arthouse indie theater date night—if you’re into that sort of thing. The Factor offers a stretchy, technical polyester/wool fleece checkered weave that can meet any conditions, and I can’t keep my hands off it.

– Nicholas Triolo, Senior Editor Trail Runner and Outside Run

A carb for every dinner

Koda Farms Kokuho Rose Heirloom Japanese Rice

$40 (15 lbs.), amazon.com

Cooking in January, the darkest, coldest month, means opening up the pantry for inspiration. Night after night, I’d start dinner prep by setting up a rice cooker of Koda Farms’ Kokuho Rose rice to steam while I figured out what to cook. But no matter what I made, the rice was always the star of the show. The heirloom medium grains are grown in California by third generation rice farmers and the quality is unmatched.

-Mary-Frances Heck, Senior Brand Director, Healthy Living Group

