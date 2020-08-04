Unboxed: Giordana FR-C Pro Tri Doppio Suit
Giordana's new FR-C Pro Tri Doppio Suit ticks all of the boxes for what you'd want in a new suit and adds a few features we never even thought about.
Ironically enough, this year has seen a big amount of new and interesting tri race suits—despite a lack of racing. Giordana’s entry into the tri world, the FR-C Pro Tri Doppio (yeah, that’s a mouthful) is another great option for triathletes who might still be doing bricks, DIY tris, micro-races, or even those lucky enough to race. The FR-C Pro is a mid- to upper-end tri suit with a ton of details, some very nice fabric, and a one-piece/two-piece system that seems to be a defining feature in today’s tri suits. Zip-down aside, this suit has an interesting aloe-impregnated chamois, lots of unique fabric panels, and an interesting approach to pockets. Without cracking the $300 mark of supersuits, there’s still a lot to love on a great first try from Giordana.
Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.
First Impressions
Giordana FR-C Pro Tri Doppio Suit: $270; competitivecyclist.com
What I Like About Giordana’s FR-C Pro Tri Doppio Suit
- Really lightweight fabric through the top, mesh armpits, and compression through the legs
- A fully convertible top detaches from the bottom in the front, making it easy to drop down.
- Four tiny pockets instead of one or two large ones
What Makes Me Worried About Giordana’s FR-C Pro Tri Doppio Suit
- The lightweight top could get a little chilly for non super-hot races.
- The mesh in the armpits could create friction.
- It’s unclear, but this suit might work best with a skin suit…we’ll test and see.
Final Thoughts
- This is a great-looking suit with some really cool features, and I like the fact that Giordana put so much thought into this new suit.
- It’s surprising that a decidedly cycling brand is thinking outside the box, but some of the features on this suit are truly novel.
- Previously, a lot of this tech was on even more expensive suits, so this a good sign for competition to lower prices.