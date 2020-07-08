Unboxed: BlueSeventy Helix Backpack

Much like cars, cities, and (sadly) our waistlines, everything seems to be getting bigger—transition bags are no exception. Way back when, triathletes used to use…gasp…a daypack or duffel back as a transition bag, but as tri gear like bikes and wetsuits started to get more tri-specific, so too did the bags that hold all of that tri-specific stuff. More stuff means you need more space, and since we all have giant cars to fill with all that stuff, it makes sense that we need to fill that fourth-row void with a bag that’s similarly massive. While there are bigger bags out there (Desoto’s intimidatingly huge transition bag, for instance), the new Helix backpack from BlueSeventy is also extremely cavernous. While not as Type-A focused as some other packs, this is the one for those who like to pile their junk.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

BlueSeventy Helix Backpack: $150: blueseventy.com

What I Like About The BlueSeventy Helix Backpack

Lots of space, like open space, not just space for pockets and organization A good shape that feels more like a backpacking pack than the squat transition packs some brands have A hard-topped section for “crushables”

What Makes Me Worried About The BlueSeventy Helix Backpack

If you need pockets to help get your mind straight on race day (or when flying out the door to train), you won’t get a ton of organizational help here, with only a little organization in the side pockets. Only one spot for a water bottle seems a little short sighted for those who like to bring water for pre-race, and/or load up your hydration when to get to transition on race morning.

Final Thoughts