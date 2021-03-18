Triathlete’s Guide to Buying Gear

Triathlon isn’t cheap, and the upside/downside is that there’s a lot of stuff that could help you get from the water’s edge to the finish line banner. We break down what you should get with the funds you’ve got...and when.
Not every triathlete needs everything! We’ve grouped gear needs into experience levels—beginner, seasoned, and veteran—to help you shop for the perfect setup. Also be sure to check out our gear guide for complete reviews from every category.
The Beginner
You’ve never done a tri, but you’ve probably swum or biked or run before. Here, we assume you already have a bike of some sort (new to tri? any bike will do), a pair of running shoes, goggles, a helmet, and the cash for your first race entry fee.
Here’s what you should get from there:
I can spend… $300
First get:
A WETSUIT
Why:
Not only will a wetsuit keep you warm—increasing your comfort factor and conserving valuable energy—but it’ll help make you more buoyant and faster.
What to look for:
Fit is key. The neck should feel very snug, and there should be no air anywhere between you and the suit.
Pay more for:
Lighter (but also more delicate) neoprene for more movement in areas that need it, like your shoulders; more buoyancy in areas that don’t.
You’ve done a year or two of tri, and you’d like to either get faster/stronger, go longer, or get more comfortable (or all of the above). Here, we assume you have all of the gear that The Beginner has.
A FOAM ROLLER
Why:
Triathletes train a lot. We get hurt (or get close to it) a lot. One of the best at-home tools for both recovery and injury prevention is arguably a foam roller.
What to look for:
A roller you’ll actually use often and hits the spots you need (legs, back, shoulders, hips, etc.)
Pay more for:
Portability, cool features like vibration or textured surfaces with varying density
Not only will a GPS watch and heart-rate monitor (either built into the watch or via a chest strap that syncs with your watch) help you push yourself or control yourself while training—based on training zones for workouts—but it can also help you pace yourself on race day.
What to look for:
Something that does open-water swimming, cycling, running, and tri
Pay more for:
Things like music, more battery life, touchless payments, a touchscreen, advanced training tools
While an indoor trainer can
be essential for winter riding, trainer workouts are also time-efficient and safer, allowing you to focus fully on your workout without having to worry about traffic or other distractions.
What to look for:
A trainer that fits your space and has “smart” functions if you want to train virtually
Pay more for:
A connected smart trainer with power and virtual feedback, wheel-off design for noise reduction, and higher power/grade ceilings and accuracy
From:
$200
We like:
Tacx Flow Smart Trainer ($370, available at amazon.com)
CLIP-IN SHOES AND PEDALS
Why:
If you're riding with cages or flat pedals, you’re losing a lot of power and giving up comfort. Being clipped in is a must-have for any seasoned cyclist or triathlete.
What to look for:
Tri-specific shoes that open and close quickly, and also drain well; pedals that allow some “float” or lateral movement
If you can’t tell yet, triathletes use a lot of gear just to get to the start line. The best way to keep everything organized so you can quickly get ready on race day and not (gasp!) forget something is with a dedicated transition bag.
What to look for:
A bag that has pockets for everything and segregated space for wet gear after the race
Pay more for:
Larger capacity, more organization, waterproofing, better shoulder straps
You’ve been doing tri for a while, and you’re ready to take things to the next level. Here, we assume you have almost everything from the previous two categories and are looking to squeeze every last drop out of your training and racing dollars.
SUPERBIKE
Why:
Today’s superbikes are aerodynamically superior, allow you to store nutrition and hydration in an integrated way, and their setups tend to allow for an easier bike fit.
What to look for:
Something that fits (get a professional fit!); a superbike that will still be fast when loaded down with nutrition and hydration
Pay more for:
A lighter bike with precision parts and race-ready carbon wheels