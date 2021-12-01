The Holiday Cycling Giveaway







Stages Cycling (MSRP: $3149.00)

WIN a Stages Bike SB20 Smart Bike worth $3149 and experience the ultimate virtual ride. The incredibly stiff, whisper quiet Stages Bike is designed by indoor cycling experts at Stages and is packed with over 10 years of indoor bike refinement and innovation. A best-in-class 50lb flywheel and Gates carbon belt drive paired with ultra-responsive electronic resistance provides an incredibly realistic road feel, and true Stages LR power guarantees that every what you push makes it into your favorite virtual cycling or workout app. Chase your goals. Race your friends. Up your indoor cycling game with the SB20.

Yakima StageTwo (MSRP: $749.00)

The StageTwo is built to carry your valuable steeds anywhere you need to go, securely and in style. From road to mountain and kids to fat bikes the StrongArm hook quickly secures your bike. The stadium seating tiered architecture increases ground clearance on rutted trails or steep driveways. While the offset tray design further minimizes bike to bike interference and maximizes functionality. The Tool-free locking SpeedKnob™ 2.0 makes install easier than ever, and the forward-facing remote tilt lever means fast access to the rear of your vehicle and integrated locking cables, combined with the ability to add your own lock, provide serious security.

Train to Ride Program (MSRP: $250.00)

10-Month Train to Ride Strength and Conditioning Program ($150 Value) Winner will choose the program discipline that best suits them. 45-min Consult ($100 Value) Train to Ride’s 10-month strength and conditioning program for cyclists is built on the foundation of what Coach Dee calls the Train to Ride “Performance Pyramid.” Each program is built-in progression and an active recovery week which is crucial to overall growth and development. You’ll know exactly what to do for each program because you’ll have a schedule to guide you for each day of the entire program. They are designed to address each rider’s performance indicators including posture, flexibility, joint mobility, stability, breathing mechanics, strength-endurance, and power. Riders will have the option of one-on-one email support and resources such as custom pdf training manuals, instructional HD videos, email support, and more. All workouts can be completed in limited space using essential equipment and common household items, making them ideal for at-home training and travel.

Momentus (MSRP: $1500.00)

Win a Momentous $1,000 gift card, plus a $500 gift card to give to your favorite training buddy and on top of that a 30 minute consultation with one of our performance engineers who is a dietitian in the NBA and NHL! Momentous is the maker of some of the best sports nutrition, supplements and performance products on market. They are the first and only brand to build formulas directly with experts from each of the four Major Leagues and sell into 150+ pro and college teams. Products range from patented PR Lotion to help you train harder and recover faster, collagen peptides to support joints and ligaments, hydration, proteins and recovery products to keep you at your best and a range of additional supplements and vitamins as you push your boundaries and strive for better.

Pactimo (MSRP: $750.00)

Win $750 in Cycling Clothing from Pactimo. Winners can choose from Colorado-based Pactimo’s wide selection of road, gravel and MTB clothing in their size, color and gender preference.

Wolf Tooth Components (MSRP: $318.80)

Wolf Tooth 8-Bit System Kit One, $139.95; Wolf Tooth B-RAD TekLite Roll-Top Bag 1L with Mounting Plate, $49.95; Wolf Tooth B-RAD 2 Mounting Base, $9.95; Wolf Tooth WT-1 Chain Lube 2 fl oz, $18.95; Wolf Tooth $100 gift card, $100