Tri suits have come a long way from a bulky bike chamois sewn into a thick one-piece sleeveless suit. Today’s best tri suits not only wick away moisture and keep you cool, but now high-end suits even have aerodynamic trip textures to help you cut through the wind faster on the bike. While not every suit will help you reduce your drag, there’s a wide variety of tri suits out there with varying strengths from padding to heat dissipation, chafe prevention, and even pitstop ease (yes, that’s important!).

With so many features, functions, and strengths and weaknesses, we’ve put together a guide with the top tri suits for the 2022 season to help you find that intersection between price and bells and whistles that’ll help you answer that important question: How much suit do you actually need?

Criteria Description Overall Rating This rating is a combination of the ratings below, as well as factoring in other qualities that make up our overall grade. Value More than just price, we rate how many features you get for your money and the overall quality per dollar. Pad thickness A thicker pad is typically recommended for newer triathletes to provide cushioning on the bike; a thinner one will provide less restriction on the run. Heat Dissipation This rating tells you how quickly the suit will cool you in hot races. Chafe Prevention A combination of fabric texture, fit, and pad construction, this rating tells how well the suit prevents chafing. Construction quality This rating tells you how finished the hems are and how flat the seams lay on the suit. Aero features Though we can’t test each suit in a wind tunnel, this rating tells how much emphasis is placed on aerodynamic features. Pitstop ease This rating lets you know how easy it is to make a bathroom stop in the suit. Durability A combination of seam construction, fabric stretch retention, and textile strength, this rating tells how long the suit should last.

While the gear below was loaned out by the brands represented, all choices were selected independently by the tester without any promotional consideration or brand input. Also, unlike other “best triathlon kit” websites, our testers actually train and race in the clothes ourselves—no glancing at spec sheets and rewording marketing terms! Here’s more on how we test gear.

Best Triathlon Kits of 2022

Black Bibs Tri Top and Shorts

$50 (top), $50 (short)

Warranty: 6 months

Try-on: 14-day return, unused

Criteria Description Number of sizes 7 (two piece), 6 (one piece) Inseam 7" Sleeve length Sleeveless Number of pockets 2 (open) Fit notes Bigger, longer pad Overall Rating ★★★ Value ★★★★★ Pad thickness ★★★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★★ Construction quality ★★★ Aero features ★★ Pitstop ease ★★★★★ Durability ★★★★ TL;DR Incredible value, lots of coverage

As one of the best deals (anywhere) in tri and cycling clothing, Black Bibs has made a name for itself as an inexpensive-but-quality brand. The good news for triathletes is that their tops and shorts are not only cheap, but also well made. The fabric feels more like a $150-200 tri suit, though it may not dry as quickly as suits north of $200. The chamois is medium to lightly padded, but covers more real estate than most—perfect for beginners who are still finding their sweet spot on a saddle or who need more pad area due to their body shape. Though the pockets aren’t ideal for non-wetsuit or speed suit swims, the leg grippers punch well outside their weight class, and lack of chafing was a surprising bonus at this pricepoint.

The best triathlon kit for:

Newer triathletes who still want a quality suit.

– Chris Foster

Zoot LTD Tri Bra and Shorts

$55 (bra), $100 (short)

Warranty: 2 years + crash replacement

Try-on: 30-day return

Criteria Description Number of sizes 6 (women) Inseam 4" Sleeve length Sleeveless Number of pockets 2 (open) Fit notes Tight fit on shorts Overall Rating ★★★ Value ★★★★★ Pad thickness ★★★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★★ Construction quality ★★★ Aero features ★★ Pitstop ease ★★★★★ Durability ★★★★ TL;DR Great bra; 4-inch shorts on small side

Racing in a sports bra and tri shorts isn’t for everyone, but for those who love the extra flexibility and movement of the two-piece variety, Zoot offers a solid range of options. Their sports bra is double-layered and thick, but highly wicking and without padding—perfect for tri and easy to wear anytime, too. (The only irritating feature is the extremely long tag that Zoot uses inside all of its clothing.) The shorts, however, come with a warning from our testers: Check your sizing. We found the 4-inch version on the very small end for their size, causing them to roll up and not stay in place—creating chafing on the bike seat. If you have larger quads or hips, you may want to opt for the 6-inch shorts instead.

The best triathlon kit for:

The sports bra squad, looking for a well-constructed two piece; size up to 6-inch if worried about chafing.

– Kelly O’Mara

Huub Commit Tri Suit

$180

Warranty: 3 months

Try-on: 14-day return, unused

Criteria Description Number of sizes 6 (men and women) Inseam 10" Sleeve length 8" Number of pockets 2 (covered) Fit notes Very snug per size Overall Rating ★★★★ Value ★★★★ Pad thickness ★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★★★★ Construction quality ★★★★ Aero features ★★★ Pitstop ease ★★ Durability ★★★★ TL;DR Excellent bottom, no chafing, thin chamois

Planted firmly in the midrange of pricing for tri suits, the new Commit has a mix of quick-drying and not-so-quick-drying fabric panels that evaporate out the water at different speeds (legs first, upper body second). The leg grippers on the bottom of the suit are fantastic, but those with bigger thighs should note that the Commit fits very snugly per size—so think about sizing up if this is you. The chamois is on the thinner side, making the Commit a good choice for those who struggle with chafing on the run, but who have found their perfect saddle—or for those racing shorter events.

The best triathlon kit for:

Triathletes who want a well-thought-out suit with details above its price range.

– CF

Coeur Line Call Tri Suit

$200

Warranty: 2 years + crash replacement

Try-on: 60-day return, unused

Criteria Description Number of sizes 7 (men and women) Inseam 6" Sleeve length 7" Number of pockets 2 (open) Fit notes Snug, but standard fit Overall Rating ★★★★ Value ★★★★ Pad thickness ★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★★★ Construction quality ★★★★ Aero features ★★★★ Pitstop ease ★★ Durability ★★★★ TL;DR Comfortable, unflashy aero kit

Coeur may be best known for their women’s triathlon styles, but this one-piece suit comes in men’s and women’s versions. The fabric is not overly compressive or tight, but does fit snugly across the mid-section (feeling particularly clinging when wet)—with some runching around the stomach in the fit, which stops it from laying fully flat and does create some gapping when in aero. The chamois padding is also on the thinner side, particularly when leaning forward in TT position. The bands on the sleeves and legs are well-designed and keep everything solidly in place. While the aero features aren’t the most elite out there, what this suit has going for it is comfort—our testers barely noticed it while biking or running, with easy flexibility and no chafing.

The best triathlon kit for:

Triathletes looking to dip their toe into one-piece aero kits with a fun, simple, well-fitted suit.

– K.O.

Orca Athlex Tri Top and Shorts

$120 (top), $125 (short)

Warranty: 1 year

Try-on: 14-day return, unused

Criteria Description Number of sizes 6 (men), 5 (women) Inseam 8" Sleeve length 7.5" Number of pockets Top: 2 (covered), Shorts: 2 (covered) Fit notes Slightly loose Overall Rating ★★★★ Value ★★★ Pad thickness ★★★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★ Construction quality ★★★★ Aero features ★★★★ Pitstop ease ★★★★★ Durability ★★★ TL;DR Super aero, very quick drying, not too tight

Of the suits tested, the Athlex was one of the warmer options—for better or worse. It was also one of the least compressive suits, good for those who can have issues with blood circulation on tighter fits. But the sizing was true-to-fit, and it dried very quickly out of the water—likely thanks to a slightly rougher, less-absorptive fabric that can cause chafing in overly salty/hot situations. On the back, we loved the well-covered pockets that were a great choice for storage, even on non-wetsuit swims. In terms of pad, the coverage was about average with a thickness that we never felt on the run, but still provided a good amount of cushioning on the bike. Note: No leg grippers was a curse/blessing for those who hate shorts that ride up or for those who feel restrictive by tight bands around their thighs.

The best triathlon kit for:

Triathletes looking for an aero upgrade or a cool kit in a two piece.

– CF

De Soto Skin Cooler Top, Riviera Short

$148 (top), $144 (short)

Warranty: 90 days

Try-on: 90 days, 100% satisfaction guarantee

Criteria Description Number of sizes 5 (men and women) Inseam 5" Sleeve length 3" Number of pockets 3 (open) Fit notes Runs small and short (not for long torsos) Overall Rating ★★★ Value ★★★ Pad thickness ★★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★★★ (jersey)

★★★ (shorts Chafe Prevention ★★★ Construction quality ★★★★ Aero features ★★★ Pitstop ease ★★★★★ Durability ★★★★ TL;DR Jersey breathes well in 105*F temps. Chamois is stiff and supportive; great for riding, not so much for T runs.

With a name like “Skin Cooler,” we had to put this DeSoto kit through the paces—specifically, during 100-plus degree F rides in the Arizona desert. It certainly lived up to its name, with impeccable breathability, a full zipper for adjustable ventilation, and quick-drying fabric. Though the brand advertises the fabric as one that “creates a cooling sensation when wet or with sweat,” that wasn’t noticed in extreme heat; however, that might be due to the fact that, well, 100 degrees is going to be hot, no matter what you’re wearing. The Riveria tri short, which DeSoto pairs with the Skin Cooler jersey, does not contain the same fabric, and it shows—the bottoms are constructed from a thick, tight-weave material that doesn’t breathe as well. The 6-mm chamois pad is also thick, almost to the point of being stiff; nice and supportive for riding, but cumbersome for running. Fit note: One tester has a long torso, and found the jersey to run quite short.

The best triathlon kit for:

Training rides when the mercury is rising and no brick run is planned afterwards.

– Susan Lacke

Spaero SP1 Tri Suit

$450

Warranty: 1 year

Try-on: 30-day return, used

Criteria Description Number of sizes 5 (men), 6 (women) Inseam 9" Sleeve length 10" Number of pockets 4 (2 angled, 2 open) Fit notes Very compressive Overall Rating ★★★★★ Value ★★★ Pad thickness ★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★★★ Construction quality ★★★★ Aero features ★★★★★ Pitstop ease ★★★ Durability ★★★★ TL;DR Crazy thin, super aero, ultra luxe

Boasting more features than almost all suits on this list combined, the SP1 is one of the most deluxe pieces of tri race clothing we’ve tried. Between the paper-thin, compressive fabric that cooled in high temps and dried quickly to help prevent chill in colder climates, the fantastic (but not entirely unique) convertible hybrid top, and the woven aerodynamic trip textures (which are entirely unique), this new suit was one of our favorites. Details like four hemmed pockets (two side-facing, two unfortunately top-facing) and internally graphene printed fabric are just the tip of the iceberg on this luxe suit.

The best triathlon kit for:

Triathletes who race in hot temperatures, are focused on speed first, and have the money to spend.

–CF

Assos Triator NS Speedsuit

$450

Warranty: 2 years + crash replacement

Try-on: 30-day return

Criteria Description Number of sizes 6 (men), 5 (women) Inseam 6" Sleeve length Sleeveless Number of pockets 2 (covered) Fit notes Snug, with longer shorts Overall Rating ★★★★★ Value ★★★ Pad thickness ★★★ Heat Dissipation ★★★★ Chafe Prevention ★★★★ Construction quality ★★★★ Aero features ★★★★★ Pitstop ease ★★★ Durability ★★★ TL;DR Super high-end aero suit designed for performance

Much like the Spaero SPI, this is a tri suit with more features than we could count. The kit is created from a unique material in the upper that feels more like a swimskin (fast and fast-drying), with highly wicking mesh along the sides. On the lower half, the padding goes from 4mm in front to 6mm in back, which is on the thicker side. The only choice, given that triathletes are rarely sitting on the backs of their sit bones while in a race. The leg bands are also very snug. With very well-hidden pockets also under a flap, this suit is very ideally designed for a short-course, fast racing. While our testers tried the sleeveless version, if you’re going for high-performance (which is what this suit is about), then go with the sleeved option.

The best triathlon kit for:

The high-performance triathlete looking for every competitive advantage—no matter the price tag.

– K.O.

Tri suits tested by Chris Foster, Susan Lacke, and Kelly O’Mara

