The Best Triathlon Gear of 2021

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Women’s Wetsuit

Blue Seventy Helix | $865

Basics

An industry leader in high-end wetsuits, small changes and modifications update one of the fastest suits in the water.

Pros

Increase in super-stretchy material allows full range of motion for each stroke

Reverse zipper creates the smoothest fit around the neck (no chafing or water flow) and quick removal

Ribbed material behind the knees allows for a natural movement in the legs

Nine size options accommodate a greater range of bodies

Cons

Excessive seams throughout the suit allow for more chances of rips and tears

Reverse zipper requires assistance to zip up

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Men’s Wetsuit

ORCA 3.8 | $600

Basics

A high-end race-focused model with a lot of technological features to help developing swimmers gain an edge.

Pros

Outstanding buoyancy coupled with superior warmth

Targeted to swimmers that need increased buoyancy but works for a wide audience

Ease of swim gait while in a stabilized and neutral body position

Shoulders move well, even with extra buoyancy

Small changes/improvements from prior versions

Cons

Concerns with repeated use and wear-and-tear

Mild rigidity in the torso (from “core lateral stabilizers”); purest swimmers will be critical

The high-elbow panel is more useful to inexperienced swimmers

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Goggles

Speedo Vanquisher | $20

Basics

Super simple but highly functional goggles, with a sleek, low profile, snug eye socket fit, and anti-fog lenses.

Pros

No-frills pair of goggles that checks all the boxes for comfort, reliability, fit, and performance

Best value for the price tag

Can work well for beginners through to elites

Cons

Good field of vision, but not as wide as others on test

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Swim Training Tool

Eney Buoy | $33

Basics

A pull buoy comprised of two plastic chambers that can be filled with water to add weight—up to seven pounds—and resistance. When the chambers are empty, the buoy helps lift your body position in the water.

Pros

Super smart training device that can build swim-specific strength and speed

Simple and easy to use

Cons

Introduce into your training gently

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Triathlon Bike

Scott Plasma RC 6 | $9,000

Weight: 21lbs. 12oz. (with hydration and storage)

Basics

One of the most well-rounded bikes in recent memory with built-in hydration, nutrition, and storage. This bike’s balanced ride and attack complements a choice race-ready setup and tons of fit options.

Pros

Predictable handling through corners, descents, and crosswinds

Excellent integrated hydration/nutrition placement—lower than most for stability

Very smooth ride on all frequencies of bumps

Easy fit flexibility for changing needs

Cons

Slight bit of flex in basebars when standing to attack

No inexpensive build available

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Wheels

Enve Foundation 45 | $1,600

Weight: 1,541 grams (pair)

Basics

Slight aero penalty and different hubs/spokes bring Enve’s price down to earth.

Pros

Great amount of tech for the money

Relatively low weight for depth

Cons

Super tight tire fit

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Helmet

Smith Podium TT | $350

Weight: 360g

Basics

A minimalist-style helmet that provides lots of tech in a small package for those who don’t want to stray too far from a traditional road helmet feel.

Pros

Includes two lenses and a carry case

Lightweight and non-obtrusive feel

Easy to adjust on the fly

Cons

Ear covers are short, leaving bottom half of our tester’s ears exposed

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Aerobars

Zipp Vuka Clip with Alumina Evo Extensions | $140

Weight: 545g

Basics

Zipp worked closely with top bike fitters when designing these aerobars. The result is a fit-focused bar with a wide range of adjustability that can be mounted above or below the handlebar. The extensions are available with either a 70mm or 110mm rise, and feature a S-bend shape that rolls 20mm inward to improve wrist comfort.

Pros

Multi-radius S-bend design provides a comfortable grip that’s easy on wrists

Highly adjustable design fits a wide variety of riders

Includes angled shims for forearm pad angle adjustment relative to the bars

Low price for a feature-packed production from a premium brand

Cons

Torx hardware requires specific tools that some might not own

Best Triathlon Gear: Saddle

Ergon SR Pro Carbon Men | $190

Weight: 175 grams

Basics

The Ergon SR Pro Carbon for men has a slightly longer nose than the well-loved women’s version, and the pressure relief cut-out has been located slightly differently—both work equally well for men and women, depending on preferences. A do-it-all saddle that is at home on any drop-bar bike.

Pros

Fantastic design that works great for many riders

Available in two sizes (S/M and M/L)

Affordable carbon-railed saddle

Cons

Saddle cushion and surface tend to wear quickly

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Cycling Hydration

Profile Design HSF/Aero HC 800+ | $115

Weight: 387g

Basics

A between-the-arms hydration system that incorporates the ability to refill on the fly, an integrated computer mount, flexible drink hose with integrated magnet, and an adjustable design with an 800mL capacity.

Pros

Integrated Garmin mount

Can be mounted above or below bars

Powerful magnet secures straw while riding

The cage also fits a standard water bottle—perfect for training

Cons

Zip-tie mounting makes for more difficult installation/removal

Fill port can splash when refilling on the fly

Bottle can rattle in cage when riding on rough surfaces

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Cycling Shoes

Specialized S-Works EXOS | $425

Weight: 150g (size 42)

Basics

One of the highest-end road shoes Specialized makes, these are designed for the high-performance cyclist. Ultra light, stiff, and molded to your feet, while the quick-release BOA system makes it feasible for triathlon transitions.

Pros

By far the nicest cycling shoe we tested

Extremely lightweight upper makes it super flexible and breathable

Carbon plate keeps the bottom of the shoe incredibly stiff for power transfer

BOA system is fairly fast for entry and exit

Cons

With shoe snugness, a flying mount is ill-advised

Needs some breaking at the heel

Unless you’re a top-level cyclist, the price is probably higher than necessary

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Running Shoes

Asics Noosa Tri 13 | $130

Weight: 7.9oz (men’s), 6.5oz (women’s) | Offset: 5mm

Basics

Noosa fans will notice a rather dramatic update from the 12 to the 13. The 13 is more rockered and uses Asics’ Guide Sole tech with a greater stack height. Features an early rocker that almost immediately rolls you forward from stance phase into a medial push-off from the big toe, making for a snappy experience.

Pros

Perky snappiness makes them fun

Runs like a carbon-less super shoe

Firm yet energy-returning midsole

Cons

Instability of a dramatic rocker

Past models have caused blisters, but update to fit appears to have resolved

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Smartwatch

Coros Pace 2 | $200

Weight: 29g

Basics

This is the lightest/smallest exercise-focused smartwatch on the market with big features like running with power, open-water swimming, tri, and more.

Pros

Killer battery life (20 days smartwatch/30 hours GPS training)

On-wrist running power

Ridiculous price

Future-ready software leaves space for big updates

Cons

Few lifestyle functions

No brick/multisport functions aside from basic tri

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Transition Bag

Huub TT Bag | $130

Basics

This 40L bag comes with a hidden mesh helmet section that can be zipped away when not in use, wet and dry compartments, and expandable side pockets for drinks.

Pros

Despite its large capacity, sleek enough for everyday use

High-quality everything

True backpack design for those who don’t like the feeling of carrying a duffle

Pockets in all of the right places

Cons

Can’t lay flat and access all compartments at once (a feature many bags now have)

Third compartment may be too small for anyone looking to completely separate swim, bike, and run gear

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Race Kit

Zoot Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit | $325 (Men, Women)

Basics

Zoot’s new Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit was created specifically to help athletes stay fresh in hotter races—i.e., Kona. Details include strategically placed ice and cold sponge storage pockets, high-end aerodynamic Italian fabrics, and Zoot’s new Ultra chamois.

Pros

Each section of fabric placed for maximum aerodynamics and cooling

Chamois provides extreme comfort on the bike, with a barely-there feel for the swim and run

Amazing fit with next-to-skin feel that minimizes chafing

Plenty of storage (four pockets) for nutrition

Cons

Neon color may not be for everyone

Only made for warmer races—not great for frigid temperatures

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Mask

Asics Runners Face Cover | $60

Basics

While Asics makes a cheaper and more basic mask, this one was engineered specifically for runners with breathable wicking material. Unlike the standard ear-loop masks, this uses a cinching behind-the-head strap to stay in place. Machine-washable.

Pros

Structure and strap keep it in place when running

Relatively light material is comfortable when working out

Best mask we tested for balancing COVID protection with actual workouts

Cons

Those with ponytails may struggle to find the right place for the strap

Unclear if the open mesh under the top layer provides full protection and filtration

Pricey for a mask—but machine washable and reusable

Best Triathlon Gear of 2021: Recovery Tool

Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0 | $1500

Basics

Compression boots that help expedite recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

Pros

Noticeably helped speed up recovery between sessions for our testers; ideal for high-intensity or high-volume blocks

Easy to use and super comfortable

Very easy to pack up and travel with

Cons

Not a cheap recovery tool

