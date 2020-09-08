Unboxed: Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
We take a look at a new Bluetooth upgrade to Hyperice’s percussive device line.
Percussive devices are The Big Thing right now. There are small ones, big ones, and now even ones that are connected to your smartphone. While Hyperice isn’t the only brand with a Bluetooth-connected percussive device, the idea is still pretty novel: Once set up, the smartphone app will not only walk you through specific recovery/warm up routines based on which muscles are bothering you, but they’ll also connect to apps like Apple Health and/or Strava to help develop recovery routines based on your current workload. While the actual level of connectivity between the percussive device (or “smart” percussive device?) is limited to starting it, stopping it, and changing the speeds (30Hz, 40Hz, and 53Hz), the in-app timer, videos, and suggestions are still pretty cool.
First Impressions
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth: $350; roadrunnersports.com
What I Like About The Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
- It is quite quiet, even when compared to smaller devices.
- A good variety of included tips mean you don’t need to spring for more add-ons.
- The app looks good, and the tutorials and recovery programs look useful.
What Makes Me Worried About The Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth
- The simple fact that it only controls starting, stopping, and speed aren’t exactly game-changing
- It is quite large and heavy.
Final Thoughts
- It would be tough to argue that app connectivity would be worth a new $350 investment if you already own a similar percussive device, but if you don’t already own one, this looks pretty cool.
- While the connectivity is actually pretty basic at its core, if the app causes you to use it more often and more properly, then it’s a good thing.