Unboxed: Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth

Percussive devices are The Big Thing right now. There are small ones, big ones, and now even ones that are connected to your smartphone. While Hyperice isn’t the only brand with a Bluetooth-connected percussive device, the idea is still pretty novel: Once set up, the smartphone app will not only walk you through specific recovery/warm up routines based on which muscles are bothering you, but they’ll also connect to apps like Apple Health and/or Strava to help develop recovery routines based on your current workload. While the actual level of connectivity between the percussive device (or “smart” percussive device?) is limited to starting it, stopping it, and changing the speeds (30Hz, 40Hz, and 53Hz), the in-app timer, videos, and suggestions are still pretty cool.

First Impressions

Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth: $350; roadrunnersports.com

What I Like About The Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth

It is quite quiet, even when compared to smaller devices. A good variety of included tips mean you don’t need to spring for more add-ons. The app looks good, and the tutorials and recovery programs look useful.

What Makes Me Worried About The Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth

The simple fact that it only controls starting, stopping, and speed aren’t exactly game-changing It is quite large and heavy.

Final Thoughts