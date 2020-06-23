Unboxed: Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

Garmin took cycling computers to 11 with the release of their super “extra” Edge 1030 three years ago—now they’ve added a little more extra with the release of Garmin’s Edge 1030 Plus. Along with many of the familiar features on the older version, like a 3.5-inch color touchscreen, functions, data fields, and onboard navigation for days, this new version also adds some new bits that Garmin users have been asking for. Aside from making the case all black, the new Garmin Edge 1030 Plus also boasts an easier initial setup—allowing you to import old Garmin profiles and breeze through the process—as well as workout suggestions based on previous training habits, for those who might be self-coached. Garmin has also included free global onboard maps and a new pause route function that allows you to go off the beaten path (something so many of us are probably doing right now anyway) and then return.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: $600; garmin.com

What I Like About The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

The giant color touchscreen is nearly as nice as a smartphone for navigating maps and routes. Onboard worldwide mapping and new built-in 32 GB of internal memory means you don’t have to worry about traveling or filling up the memory. Workout suggestions are actually nice for right now, as we’re all mostly in a “holding pattern” of sorts.

What Makes Me Worried About The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus

Aside from the massive price tag, its size is both a blessing and a curse for triathletes with already crowded cockpits.

Final Thoughts