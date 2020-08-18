Unboxed: Addaday BioZoom Jr. Percussive Device
Addaday's new BioZoom Jr. is one of the smallest, quietest, and least-expensive percussive devices on the market. We unbox the BioZoom Jr. and take a look at how it stacks up.
There’s almost no segment of the sports gear world that’s expanding faster than percussive devices. What began (probably) as a DIY project with a tennis ball on some sort of power tool has grown into multiple companies vying to see who can make a percussive device that’s cheaper, smaller, and ideally more effective than the next. Today, Addaday announced its latest model in the percussive device battle, the BioZoom Jr. Though Addaday is better known for its massagers and massage chairs, they also have the category-killing BioZoom hand-held percussive device that costs a fraction of other brands’ offerings. While we haven’t had a chance to check out the big daddy model, for $50 less we did get to look at the brand-new and very portable Jr.
Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.
First Impressions
Addaday BioZoom Jr.: $150; addaday.com
What I Like About The Addaday BioZoom Jr. Percussive Device
- The size is awesome. It’s much lighter and smaller (by volume) than other mini percussive devices.
- The sound output is quite good.
- Three included tips are a great value (and yes, the price overall is great too)
- I really like the fact that it’s USB-C rechargeable and doesn’t use some ungainly AC wall adapter.
What Makes Me Worried About Addaday’s BioZoom Jr. Percussive Device
- Small + quiet can come with a cost—my best guess is power.
- Other competitors’ units seem more durable.
Final Thoughts
- I like the fact that the value on this device is sky-high (USB-C, three tips, etc.), hopefully that doesn’t mean you get less power in terms of muscle penetration.
- Hopefully this signals a shift for other brands to lower their costs and offer more “perks” with purchase.
- This one will require some definite testing to make sure it’s not all just numbers on the outside without any real-world use.