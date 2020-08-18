Unboxed: Addaday BioZoom Jr. Percussive Device

There’s almost no segment of the sports gear world that’s expanding faster than percussive devices. What began (probably) as a DIY project with a tennis ball on some sort of power tool has grown into multiple companies vying to see who can make a percussive device that’s cheaper, smaller, and ideally more effective than the next. Today, Addaday announced its latest model in the percussive device battle, the BioZoom Jr. Though Addaday is better known for its massagers and massage chairs, they also have the category-killing BioZoom hand-held percussive device that costs a fraction of other brands’ offerings. While we haven’t had a chance to check out the big daddy model, for $50 less we did get to look at the brand-new and very portable Jr.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Addaday BioZoom Jr.: $150; addaday.com

What I Like About The Addaday BioZoom Jr. Percussive Device

The size is awesome. It’s much lighter and smaller (by volume) than other mini percussive devices. The sound output is quite good. Three included tips are a great value (and yes, the price overall is great too) I really like the fact that it’s USB-C rechargeable and doesn’t use some ungainly AC wall adapter.

What Makes Me Worried About Addaday’s BioZoom Jr. Percussive Device

Small + quiet can come with a cost—my best guess is power. Other competitors’ units seem more durable.

Final Thoughts