Triathlete Members Test Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch in Private Ride

Gatorade has a new wearable product that measures sweat-loss rate and sodium-loss rate, the Gx Sweat Patch, and Triathlete members were among the first to try it in a private ride on Zwift earlier this month.

The Gx Sweat Patch was created to give everyday athletes a way to test themselves like some pros have been able to do in the past, but in a much simplified manner.

The Gx Sweat Patch is applied like a sticker: You clean the inside of your left forearm, stick on the patch, and go ride. After a half hour or more of sweating, you use the Gx App to read the patch. You can also visually see how the patch is filling up; the big orange line is your sweat rate, and the short purple line is your sodium concentration.

The idea is to test yourself a few times—certainly not on every ride—and build a sweat profile for a certain type of exercise. Then you can have recommendations for how much to drink before, during, and after that type and duration of exercise.

For the private ride, Triathlete members were each shipped a swag pack from Gatorade containing two Gx Sweat Patches, a customized bottle with their name on it, and Gatorade Gx HydrationPods.

Then, they joined a Zwift Meetup and a simultaneous Zoom video call to test the Sweat Patch and learn about the science behind it.

On the ride were Dr. Matt Pahnke from the Gatorade Sports Science Institute and Xavi Cortadellas from Gatorade’s Design and Innovation team, along with Triathlete editor-in-chief Kelly O’Mara and well-known pro Lionel Sanders. In the first half of the ride, Dr. Pahnke and Cortadellas talked about the concepts behind the Sweat Patch and how it can be used for cycling, while Sanders offered his own detailed insights into how hydration strategies and sweat testing have worked (and not worked!) in his racing. Then in the second half of the 60-minute ride, Triathlete members got to have their questions answered.

Below are few comments we received from Triathlete members who joined the Gatorade Gx Zwift and Zoom ride.

What Triathlete members had to say about the Gatorade Gx Sweat Patch

“The patch is amazing! The insights it provided will definitely help improve my training and race day nutrition.” — Juan R.

“The look is cool and it’s extremely easy to use.” — Alex B.

“I was wondering if it would work! At the 30-minute mark it started to fill up and then filled up rapidly. It was really cool to watch. I’ve always wanted to try sweat testing because I’m a very heavy sweater.” — Brittany B.

“Easy to use. I really like the work that Gatorade put into the app itself, the papers, access to more information and articles.” — Pam K.

What Triathlete members had to say about the Gatorade Gx ‘Zwift n Zoom’ ride experience

“It was great to be able to hear directly from Xavi and Matt about how the product works, and having Lionel on it was awesome.” — Matt P.

“Very cool, and fun to hear from the Gx team and Lionel.” — Alex B.

“The combination of information and knowledge was great, getting to see Lionel’s workout and hear about his experiences was awesome.” — Jason T.

“Real talk with Lionel Sanders and the Gatorade scientists.” — Doug S.

