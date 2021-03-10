Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Watches

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Wahoo Elemnt Rival | $380

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Weight: 54g

Basics

Bike computer stalwarts Wahoo make a strong attempt with a very tri-specific smartwatch that has room to improve.

Pros

Automatic transition function for tri that works surprisingly well

Bike “handoff” feature to Wahoo bike computers during races

Intuitive and unconventional data display

Cons

Light on smartphone functions

Surprising lack of brick and swimrun functions

No navigation for the price

Coros Pace 2 | $200

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Weight: 29g

Basics

This is the lightest/smallest exercise-focused smartwatch on the market with big features like running with power, open-water swimming, tri, and more.

Pros

Killer battery life (20 days smartwatch/30 hours GPS training)

On-wrist running power

Ridiculous price

Future-ready software leaves space for big updates

Cons

Few lifestyle functions

No brick/multisport functions aside from basic tri

Garmin Venu SQ | $200

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Weight: 37g

Basics

A lifestyle-focused, budget-conscious touchscreen smartwatch with some decent single-sport features.

Pros

Surprisingly good GPS for the price

Familiar Garmin setup and screens

Good workout customization

Easy to use and navigate

Cons

An unremarkable touchscreen (it’s no Apple)

Notifications and connectivity are hit or miss

No open water (pool swimming only) or tri/multisport sport modes

Polar Grit X | $430

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Weight: 64g

Basics

A touchscreen smartwatch with some excellent training/recovery functions like on-wrist running power, loads of sport profiles, and sleep tracking/analysis.

Pros

On-wrist power with excellent data screens

Super accurate heart rate (for on-wrist)

Rugged design for offroaders

Advanced and consistent sleep/recovery features

Cons

Buttons are slightly counterintuitive

Touchscreen is very hit or miss—best for scrolling through post-workout data

Clunky multisport profile requires lots of fiddling mid-workout

Suunto 7 | $400

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Weight: 68g

Basics

This watch has a blend of full lifestyle functionality and medium-level single-sport training capabilities on a beefy touchscreen smartwatch.

Pros

Large, beautiful touchscreen with intuitive navigation

Fantastic GPS navigation display, offline maps, and popularity routing

Good compatibility with Android via WearOS (works with Apple iOS as well)

Cons

Low battery life for people who train long and often

Lack of tri/multisport mode is surprising given the 70+ sport modes and price

A lack of external sensors (heart-rate strap, cycling sensors, running with power, etc.)

Apple Watch Series 6 | $400 (40mm) | $430 (44mm)

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Weight: 47.1g

Basics

A lifestyle watch with an impressive level of bells and whistles standard in the Apple suite. New ECG and heart-rate features, along with Apple Fitness+, make it appealing for general fitness, but without the tri-specific functionality of a more sport-focused watch.

Pros

Connection to a phone number enables some truly mind-blowing lifestyle features

New ability to track ECG and heart-rate variability are nearly medical-grade

Well-designed and pretty

Comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes, with a variety of higher-end bands options

Cons