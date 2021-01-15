Pop quiz: What’s the best way to have a horrible fall season? Go nuts on your training in the spring and overdo it before you even hit the end of the summer. You know the triathlete—they’ve been cooped up all winter hiding from the cold and the pandemic, and once one (or both?) is a thing of the past, they get out and hit hard workouts as fast as they can. This is the best way to either burn yourself out by not taking enough rest and recovery or simply plateauing because there’s not enough variability in training. This is why we train in zones and why we use periodization: If your workout is too hard the entire time (or not hard enough), you won’t build fitness that day; if you don’t vary your types of workouts and give enough time to recover, you won’t build fitness over the course of a training block. Also, if you don’t know what type of shape you’re in, you’ll never know if you improved or how to improve.

For many triathletes, setting benchmarks, making training zones, knowing how hard they’re going in a workout, and knowing if they’ve recovered or not all lead back to heart-rate zones. While we could debate all day about the pros and cons of heart-rate training, the reality is that most triathletes use heart rate in some way or another, so it’s important to know when to use heart rate and what tools are best for each use. We’ll leave the “heart-rate training is great” vs. “heart-rate training is stupid” arguement to bigger brains, but instead we’ll get into some heart rate uses and what gear helps.

Heart-Rate Measurement For Seeing Intensity

This may seem obvious, but endurance athletes use heart rate as a way to know how hard they’re going. Of course heart-rate is affected by lots of other factors other than simply effort (weather, wind, elevation, nutrition, hydration, caffeine/alcohol intake, gender, and on and on), which is why there’s debate, but heart-rate is a popular, accessible, and relatively cheap and easy tool for crafting workouts and intensity levels for training sessions/racing. Rather than saying, “This feels kind of hard,” you know that your heart rate is X beats per minute and your body is working that hard.

Heart-Rate Measurement For Training and Racing

If you really want to improve with your training, you need to do a test set for swimming, biking, and running to establish a baseline and heart-rate training zones—then you can apply those zones to a training plan. While we won’t get into the different types of benchmark tests here, this is a great story on why you need them, what to do, and how to compute your fancy new zones. Once you have those zones, heart-rate training in a nutshell goes: If you vary your intensity a certain amount, you will improve; if you hit the proper amount of intensity, you’ll improve; if you hit the proper amount of easy training, you’ll recover for the next high-intensity session. Heart rate zones help guide you on how hard to go at certain times (within a range) and how slow is slow enough to train and recover for the next interval or session. Zones also help keep you pushing or from pushing too hard during a race.

Heart-Rate Measurement For Recovery

While using heart rate for seeing intensity and for training/racing zones has been around for a long time, analyzing heart rate as a way to know how recovered you are is relatively new. Today, devices will measure your heart-rate variability (HRV) and your resting heart rate (RHR) throughout the day to help determine if you slept and/or recovered well, or if you’re starting to overtrain in either intensity or length of training. In other words, these measurements will tell you if you’re ready to go for the next tough session or if you need more time off for whatever reason (this could be something outside of sports as well, like stress, poor nutrition, poor hydration, sickness, and much more). Most devices do an excellent job of distilling that still-unfamiliar and often-counterintuitive information, but the TL;DR is: If your HRV is lower than your usual, you could be fatigued; if your RHR is trending lower than your usual, you could be fatigued.

Now that you’re familiar with three of the major uses of heart rate, let’s take a look at a few devices that can help and when they’re most useful:

Best Device For Measuring Heart-Rate Intensity

Polar H10

$90, amazon.com

The H10 is basically the gold standard for heart-rate measurement. If you’re using heart rate to do intense workouts with shorter intervals, you need a chest-strap heart-rate monitor that measures heart rate via the electrical impulses generated within your body. Nearly all smartwatches today come with optical heart-rate measurement, which is good for steady-state efforts like tempo workouts or long runs or rides—or measuring your day/night heart rate and heart-rate variability—but for hard workouts, an ECG chest strap can’t be beat. This model also stores information so you can analyze data later without the need for a watch or cycling computer head unit.

Best Device For Heart-Rate Training On The Bike

Wahoo ELEMNT Roam

$380 (without required heart-rate monitor), rei.com

Assuming you’ve got your heart-rate measurement device—either a chest strap like the one above or you’re broadcasting your heart rate from a compatible smartwatch’s optical sensor—you need to see the information in a clear way at a quick glance. The ELEMNT is one of our favorites because it uses big numbers in an easy-to-view font, presents the info in an intuitive way (with it’s zoom-in/zoom-out data view function), and uses graphics and colors in a great way to show heart-rate and other training zones (with LED bars across the top and sides).

Best Device For Heart-Rate Training On The Run

Polar Vantage V2

$500, amazon.com

While the Vantage 2 could conceivably win the award for best device for measuring recovery—with its excellent and highly advanced orthostatic test (in combination with an ECG chest strap) and great nighttime heart-rate measurement program for recovery—but it also has incredibly accurate on-wrist heart rate and great visuals that display the information well at-a-glance. Though we’d still recommend a chest strap for most intense training with zones that vary often, this is the choice for when you don’t want to (or can’t) wear your ECG monitor.

Best Device For Heart-Rate Training In The Swim

FORM Goggles

$200 (without required heart-rate monitor), formswim.com

Most triathletes and their coaches don’t necessarily use heart-rate training in the water, but it has its uses—preventing yourself from going too hard in the start of a race, for instance. That said, heart rate while swimming is only useful for post-workout or race analysis unless you can see it as you swim. So far the best option for monitoring your heart rate in realtime is the heads-up display goggles from FORM that not only show heart rate (when paired with a compatible on-wrist smartwatch or optical sensor like Polar’s OH1) but also pace (when paired with a compatible open-water swimming GPS smartwatch), stroke rate, and distance. If you or your coach want to actually train or race with heart-rate in the water (and not just view it after the fact), FORM is probably the best bet.

Best Device For Heart-Rate Recovery Measurement

Garmin Forerunner 945

$600, rei.com

Though the Polar Vantage V2 is definitely a contender, we really like how Garmin’s 945 presents its HRV- and RHR-tracking information in very easy-to-understand formats. Using programs and features like “body battery,” “performance condition,” “training status,” “training effect,” “training load,” recovery time, and much more, this watch will hit you with tons of heart-rate recovery and stress guidance presented in many ways (at many times) that are easy to get your head around. It’s a toss up between this watch and the crazy accuracy from the Vantage V2, but in terms of getting your recovery (or the lack thereof) presented from all angles, the breadth of info on the 945 wins by a beat.