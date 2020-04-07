The new Maverick X II might cost more than a season's-worth of race entries, but according to Roka this thing does everything but swim for you.

When it comes to luxurious tri gear, Roka often finds itself the Balenciaga to other brands’ Guess. Back in 2017, Roka released the crazy-fancy Maverick X with all of the bells and whistles one could hope to spend $1,000 on. Three years later, they’re at it again with an upgraded version of their high-end neoprene—Roka’s Maverick X II. Thin where you need it, thick where you don’t, this updated wetsuit may cost almost as much as an entry-level bike, but it’ll make you a ninja in the water with a restructured core, refined ankles, and some other cool bits.

Check out our video below for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Roka Maverick X II: $1,000, Roka.com

What I Like About Roka’s Maverick X II

Crazy-flexible arms and super thick legs that are now easier to remove in T1 As someone with poor swimming posture, the new “scaffolding” in the core looks very useful; if it provides floatation without restricting breathing, then that’s a pretty big deal. Weight—my best guess is this thing weighs like two pounds less than the Maverick MX I reviewed last week.

What Makes Me Worried With Roka’s Maverick X II

$1,000 Durability—with neoprene this lightweight and supple, I’m a little worried about doing damage to something with Worry #1.

Final Thoughts