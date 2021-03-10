Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Women’s Wetsuits
Check out our 2021 women's wetsuit buyer's guide for a wide range of reviewer-tested neoprene for triathletes of all levels.
Rocket Science Sports Basics Long Sleeve | $212
Rating: ★ ★ ★
Basics
A minimally buoyant, but extremely flexible, no-frills wetsuit for warmer swims.
Pros
- No bunching behind the knees when kicking and running
- Maintains a neutral body position in the water
- A great addition to your collection for borderline water temps
Cons
- Thin neoprene does not provide much warmth or flotation
- Roughest neck edge of the group; no soft flap to prevent chafing
Synergy Endorphin Fullsleeve | $239-280
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
A quality product that’s popular online, with cutthroat prices and a range of available sizing for larger women.
Pros
- Flexible and stretchy through the whole suit
- Space in the lower leg for large calves
- The most comfortable neck design and material tested
- Best suit for the price
Cons
- Sizing runs large, order one size down to keep the water out
TYR Hurricane Cat 2 | $450
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
A vibrantly colored wetsuit that excels in the mid-level price range and checks the box
for most desired features in a wetsuit: affordability, warmth, buoyancy, comfort, and flexibility.
Pros
- 4mm and 5mm neoprene in the torso and legs provide ultimate buoyancy
- Slim fit for long and slender body types
- The thickest and warmest suit we tested
Cons
- A folded double layer of neoprene around the neck led to tightness and restriction
- Least flexible suit in the upper torso and arms for range of motion
Zone3 Aspire | $700
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
A long-time industry favorite and award winner with quality wetsuits for all types of swimmers, but now at a higher price.
Pros
- Pulls on and off with ease
- Moves with the body, like a second skin in the water
- The low-cut neck offered the least-choking or constricted feeling tested
Cons
- No wrist cuffs to prevent water from going up the forearm
- Higher price for the same suit we tested in 2019
Colting SwimRun SR03 | $550
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
A swimrun wetsuit that lets you pack everything you need to get through the race. No feature was spared when building this versatile suit.
Pros
- Enough pocket space for everything you want
- Front and back zipper for comfort and cooling when running
- Thigh cuff keeps the short legs from riding up during the run
Cons
- Full sleeves without taped seams don’t offer the ability to cut them if desired
- Multiple zippers mean more places for cold water to seep into the suit and more bulkiness around the neck
Blue Seventy Helix | $865
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
An industry leader in high-end wetsuits, small changes and modifications update one of the fastest suits in the water.
Pros
- Increase in super-stretchy material allows full range of motion for each stroke
- Reverse zipper creates the smoothest fit around the neck (no chafing or water flow) and quick removal
- Ribbed material behind the knees allows for a natural movement in the legs
- Nine size options accommodate a greater range of bodies
Cons
- Excessive seams throughout the suit allow for more chances of rips and tears
- Reverse zipper requires assistance to zip up