Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Women’s Wetsuits

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Rocket Science Sports Basics Long Sleeve | $212

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

A minimally buoyant, but extremely flexible, no-frills wetsuit for warmer swims.

Pros

No bunching behind the knees when kicking and running

Maintains a neutral body position in the water

A great addition to your collection for borderline water temps

Cons

Thin neoprene does not provide much warmth or flotation

Roughest neck edge of the group; no soft flap to prevent chafing

Synergy Endorphin Fullsleeve | $239-280

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A quality product that’s popular online, with cutthroat prices and a range of available sizing for larger women.

Pros

Flexible and stretchy through the whole suit

Space in the lower leg for large calves

The most comfortable neck design and material tested

Best suit for the price

Cons

Sizing runs large, order one size down to keep the water out

TYR Hurricane Cat 2 | $450

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A vibrantly colored wetsuit that excels in the mid-level price range and checks the box

for most desired features in a wetsuit: affordability, warmth, buoyancy, comfort, and flexibility.

Pros

4mm and 5mm neoprene in the torso and legs provide ultimate buoyancy

Slim fit for long and slender body types

The thickest and warmest suit we tested

Cons

A folded double layer of neoprene around the neck led to tightness and restriction

Least flexible suit in the upper torso and arms for range of motion

Zone3 Aspire | $700

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A long-time industry favorite and award winner with quality wetsuits for all types of swimmers, but now at a higher price.

Pros

Pulls on and off with ease

Moves with the body, like a second skin in the water

The low-cut neck offered the least-choking or constricted feeling tested

Cons

No wrist cuffs to prevent water from going up the forearm

Higher price for the same suit we tested in 2019

Colting SwimRun SR03 | $550

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A swimrun wetsuit that lets you pack everything you need to get through the race. No feature was spared when building this versatile suit.

Pros

Enough pocket space for everything you want

Front and back zipper for comfort and cooling when running

Thigh cuff keeps the short legs from riding up during the run

Cons

Full sleeves without taped seams don’t offer the ability to cut them if desired

Multiple zippers mean more places for cold water to seep into the suit and more bulkiness around the neck

Blue Seventy Helix | $865

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

An industry leader in high-end wetsuits, small changes and modifications update one of the fastest suits in the water.

Pros

Increase in super-stretchy material allows full range of motion for each stroke

Reverse zipper creates the smoothest fit around the neck (no chafing or water flow) and quick removal

Ribbed material behind the knees allows for a natural movement in the legs

Nine size options accommodate a greater range of bodies

Cons