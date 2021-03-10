Swim

Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Women’s Wetsuits

Check out our 2021 women's wetsuit buyer's guide for a wide range of reviewer-tested neoprene for triathletes of all levels.

Rocket Science Basics women's wetsuit

Rocket Science Sports Basics Long Sleeve | $212

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

A minimally buoyant, but extremely flexible, no-frills wetsuit for warmer swims.

Pros

  • No bunching behind the knees when kicking and running
  • Maintains a neutral body position in the water
  • A great addition to your collection for borderline water temps

Cons

  • Thin neoprene does not provide much warmth or flotation
  • Roughest neck edge of the group; no soft flap to prevent chafing
Synergy Endorphin women's wetsuit

Synergy Endorphin Fullsleeve | $239-280

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A quality product that’s popular online, with cutthroat prices and a range of available sizing for larger women.

Pros

  • Flexible and stretchy through the whole suit
  • Space in the lower leg for large calves
  • The most comfortable neck design and material tested
  • Best suit for the price

Cons

  • Sizing runs large, order one size down to keep the water out
TYR Hurricane CAT 2 women's wetsuit

TYR Hurricane Cat 2 | $450

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A vibrantly colored wetsuit that excels in the mid-level price range and checks the box
for most desired features in a wetsuit: affordability, warmth, buoyancy, comfort, and flexibility.

Pros

  • 4mm and 5mm neoprene in the torso and legs provide ultimate buoyancy
  • Slim fit for long and slender body types
  • The thickest and warmest suit we tested

Cons

  • A folded double layer of neoprene around the neck led to tightness and restriction
  • Least flexible suit in the upper torso and arms for range of motion
Zone 3 Aspire women's wetsuit

Zone3 Aspire | $700

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A long-time industry favorite and award winner with quality wetsuits for all types of swimmers, but now at a higher price.

Pros

  • Pulls on and off with ease
  • Moves with the body, like a second skin in the water
  • The low-cut neck offered the least-choking or constricted feeling tested

Cons

  • No wrist cuffs to prevent water from going up the forearm
  • Higher price for the same suit we tested in 2019
Colting SwimRun SR03 women's wetsuit

Colting SwimRun SR03 | $550

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A swimrun wetsuit that lets you pack everything you need to get through the race. No feature was spared when building this versatile suit.

Pros

  • Enough pocket space for everything you want
  • Front and back zipper for comfort and cooling when running
  • Thigh cuff keeps the short legs from riding up during the run

Cons

  • Full sleeves without taped seams don’t offer the ability to cut them if desired
  • Multiple zippers mean more places for cold water to seep into the suit and more bulkiness around the neck
BlueSeventy Helix women's wetsuit

Blue Seventy Helix | $865

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

An industry leader in high-end wetsuits, small changes and modifications update one of the fastest suits in the water.

Pros

  • Increase in super-stretchy material allows full range of motion for each stroke
  • Reverse zipper creates the smoothest fit around the neck (no chafing or water flow) and quick removal
  • Ribbed material behind the knees allows for a natural movement in the legs
  • Nine size options accommodate a greater range of bodies

Cons

  • Excessive seams throughout the suit allow for more chances of rips and tears
  • Reverse zipper requires assistance to zip up

