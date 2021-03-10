Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Swim Training Tools

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Tech Paddles | $35

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

Not your ordinary swim paddles, these are designed to help improve your early vertical forearm position. Swimmers hold these paddles with a clenched fist, which is certainly unorthodox, but they’re innovative and intelligently designed.

Pros

Once mastered, they help perfect catch, feel for water, and hand and elbow position

Easy addition to improve technique and stroke mechanics

Cons

Very tricky to get used to and learn technique

Novice swimmers may find them hard to use

Eney Buoy | $33

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A pull buoy comprised of two plastic chambers that can be filled with water to add weight—up to seven pounds—and resistance. When the chambers are empty, the buoy helps lift your body position in the water.

Pros

Super smart training device that can build swim-specific strength and speed

Simple and easy to use

Cons

Introduce into your training gently

Speedo Bullet Head Snorkel | $30

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A front-mounted head snorkel that’s a great training device for swim technique and fitness.

Pros

Simple and easy to use; low profile and hydrodynamic

Durable, with a headband that allows for optimal fit and comfort

Stays in place even with speed changes

Cons

The mouthpiece/tube opening is smaller than others we’ve tested, which could mean less air flow

BlueSeventy Buddy Bag | $30

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A highly visible inflatable bag you tow behind you when open-water swimming. Enables boat traffic to easily spot swimmers and also allows you to store small valuables.

Pros

Improves safety and visibility while open-water swimming

Easy to stow small valuables inside

Adjustable waist and connecting strap for optimal fit and comfort

Cons

Some swimmers might not enjoy towing this behind them during a workout

Roka SIM Pro II Buoyancy Shorts | $120

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Neoprene buoyancy shorts help elevate your body position in the water and make swimming feel a little easier after a hard run or bike workout.

Pros

Hips and legs are noticeably higher in the water, aiding rotation and ease of movement

Superb fit, extremely comfortable and durable

Cons