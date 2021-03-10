Swim

Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Men’s Wetsuits

Check out our 2021 men's wetsuit buyer's guide for a wide range of reviewer-tested neoprene for triathletes of all levels.

xterra vortex men's wetsuit

XTERRA Vortex | $500

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

This high-end wetsuit can tackle the training and racing needs for all levels of triathletes—novices and veterans can find common ground in its features.

Pros

  • Better than average buoyancy, flexibility, and warmth
  • Super durable and interior comfort that should last with usage

Cons

  • Warmer than other high-end models, but not ideal in frigid conditions
  • A smaller chest can cause water entry at the neckline
Orca men's wetsuit

ORCA 3.8 | $600

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A high-end race-focused model with a lot of technological features to help developing swimmers gain an edge.

Pros

  • Outstanding buoyancy coupled with superior warmth
  • Targeted to swimmers that need increased buoyancy but works for a wide audience
  • Ease of swim gait while in a stabilized and neutral body position
  • Shoulders move well, even with extra buoyancy
  • Small changes/improvements from prior versions

Cons

  • Concerns with repeated use and wear-and-tear
  • Mild rigidity in the torso (from “core lateral stabilizers”); purest swimmers will be critical
  • The high-elbow panel is more useful to inexperienced swimmers
Roka men's sleeveless wetsuit

Roka Maverick Pro II Sleeveless | $400

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

A premium sleeveless wetsuit that’s the second generation in the Maverick Pro series. Use definitely depends on conditions.

Pros

  • Lots of freedom to float high and fast
  • Probably the best balance of buoyancy and rotation
  • Well-fitted in the chest—no water flooding the interior (a common sleeveless issue)
  • High-quality neoprene translates to inner liner comfort and speedy transitions

Cons

  • Save it for the summer or move to the tropics
  • Very very snug around the neck
  • Try a size up, or let the recommended size loosen with use
Colting wetsuit with muscle panels

Colting T04 | $780

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A premium race model from a Swedish brand with roots in tri and swimrun.

Pros

  • Ultra-flexibility and comfort
  • Geared for the top-dog professional triathlete or pure swimmers

Cons

  • Fast yet very fragile—best for the seasoned triathlete who knows their way in transition
  • Despite the Viking origins, not over-the-top warm
  • Don’t expect a major buoyancy assist
Man in yellow-green and black Zoot Wikiwiki 2.0 wetsuit

Zoot Wikiwiki 2.0 | $800

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

An all-in super premium wetsuit with some features that may look low-key, but are in fact huge leaps forward in neoprene tech. Though geared slightly toward a more experienced swimmer—buoyancy wise—this is still not a fragile suit.

Pros

  • Most flexible shoulders of any wetsuit tested
  • Super tight wrists prevent water entry
  • Surprisingly warm arms despite .3mm neoprene
  • Balanced flotation
  • Surprisingly durable neoprene for this flexibility

Cons

  • The price
  • Decent buoyancy in legs, but more balanced than a very poor swimmer might want
Ark Uto swimrun wetsuit

ARK Utö Swimrun Suit | $590

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

By far the lightest swimrun suit we’ve tested, with a lower half that feels more like a tri race suit than a wetsuit. A performance-focused suit, the Utö is best for warmer swimrun events where you’ll be moving quickly and heating up.

Pros

  • Comfortable lightweight lower half for running
  • Removable arm sleeves for warm races
  • Great leak protection
  • Excellent durability on lower half for events with rock scrambling

Cons

  • High price for swimrun
  • The lightweight lower half is an issue in very cold water
  • Despite two pockets in back, not as much storage as many swimrun suits
  • Incredibly snug to put on, but great when in use

