Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Men’s Wetsuits
Check out our 2021 men's wetsuit buyer's guide for a wide range of reviewer-tested neoprene for triathletes of all levels.
XTERRA Vortex | $500
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
This high-end wetsuit can tackle the training and racing needs for all levels of triathletes—novices and veterans can find common ground in its features.
Pros
- Better than average buoyancy, flexibility, and warmth
- Super durable and interior comfort that should last with usage
Cons
- Warmer than other high-end models, but not ideal in frigid conditions
- A smaller chest can cause water entry at the neckline
ORCA 3.8 | $600
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
A high-end race-focused model with a lot of technological features to help developing swimmers gain an edge.
Pros
- Outstanding buoyancy coupled with superior warmth
- Targeted to swimmers that need increased buoyancy but works for a wide audience
- Ease of swim gait while in a stabilized and neutral body position
- Shoulders move well, even with extra buoyancy
- Small changes/improvements from prior versions
Cons
- Concerns with repeated use and wear-and-tear
- Mild rigidity in the torso (from “core lateral stabilizers”); purest swimmers will be critical
- The high-elbow panel is more useful to inexperienced swimmers
Roka Maverick Pro II Sleeveless | $400
Rating: ★ ★ ★
Basics
A premium sleeveless wetsuit that’s the second generation in the Maverick Pro series. Use definitely depends on conditions.
Pros
- Lots of freedom to float high and fast
- Probably the best balance of buoyancy and rotation
- Well-fitted in the chest—no water flooding the interior (a common sleeveless issue)
- High-quality neoprene translates to inner liner comfort and speedy transitions
Cons
- Save it for the summer or move to the tropics
- Very very snug around the neck
- Try a size up, or let the recommended size loosen with use
Colting T04 | $780
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
A premium race model from a Swedish brand with roots in tri and swimrun.
Pros
- Ultra-flexibility and comfort
- Geared for the top-dog professional triathlete or pure swimmers
Cons
- Fast yet very fragile—best for the seasoned triathlete who knows their way in transition
- Despite the Viking origins, not over-the-top warm
- Don’t expect a major buoyancy assist
Zoot Wikiwiki 2.0 | $800
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
An all-in super premium wetsuit with some features that may look low-key, but are in fact huge leaps forward in neoprene tech. Though geared slightly toward a more experienced swimmer—buoyancy wise—this is still not a fragile suit.
Pros
- Most flexible shoulders of any wetsuit tested
- Super tight wrists prevent water entry
- Surprisingly warm arms despite .3mm neoprene
- Balanced flotation
- Surprisingly durable neoprene for this flexibility
Cons
- The price
- Decent buoyancy in legs, but more balanced than a very poor swimmer might want
ARK Utö Swimrun Suit | $590
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
By far the lightest swimrun suit we’ve tested, with a lower half that feels more like a tri race suit than a wetsuit. A performance-focused suit, the Utö is best for warmer swimrun events where you’ll be moving quickly and heating up.
Pros
- Comfortable lightweight lower half for running
- Removable arm sleeves for warm races
- Great leak protection
- Excellent durability on lower half for events with rock scrambling
Cons
- High price for swimrun
- The lightweight lower half is an issue in very cold water
- Despite two pockets in back, not as much storage as many swimrun suits
- Incredibly snug to put on, but great when in use