Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Men’s Wetsuits

XTERRA Vortex | $500

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

This high-end wetsuit can tackle the training and racing needs for all levels of triathletes—novices and veterans can find common ground in its features.

Pros

Better than average buoyancy, flexibility, and warmth

Super durable and interior comfort that should last with usage

Cons

Warmer than other high-end models, but not ideal in frigid conditions

A smaller chest can cause water entry at the neckline

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A high-end race-focused model with a lot of technological features to help developing swimmers gain an edge.

Pros

Outstanding buoyancy coupled with superior warmth

Targeted to swimmers that need increased buoyancy but works for a wide audience

Ease of swim gait while in a stabilized and neutral body position

Shoulders move well, even with extra buoyancy

Small changes/improvements from prior versions

Cons

Concerns with repeated use and wear-and-tear

Mild rigidity in the torso (from “core lateral stabilizers”); purest swimmers will be critical

The high-elbow panel is more useful to inexperienced swimmers

Roka Maverick Pro II Sleeveless | $400

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

A premium sleeveless wetsuit that’s the second generation in the Maverick Pro series. Use definitely depends on conditions.

Pros

Lots of freedom to float high and fast

Probably the best balance of buoyancy and rotation

Well-fitted in the chest—no water flooding the interior (a common sleeveless issue)

High-quality neoprene translates to inner liner comfort and speedy transitions

Cons

Save it for the summer or move to the tropics

Very very snug around the neck

Try a size up, or let the recommended size loosen with use

Colting T04 | $780

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

A premium race model from a Swedish brand with roots in tri and swimrun.

Pros

Ultra-flexibility and comfort

Geared for the top-dog professional triathlete or pure swimmers

Cons

Fast yet very fragile—best for the seasoned triathlete who knows their way in transition

Despite the Viking origins, not over-the-top warm

Don’t expect a major buoyancy assist

Zoot Wikiwiki 2.0 | $800

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

An all-in super premium wetsuit with some features that may look low-key, but are in fact huge leaps forward in neoprene tech. Though geared slightly toward a more experienced swimmer—buoyancy wise—this is still not a fragile suit.

Pros

Most flexible shoulders of any wetsuit tested

Super tight wrists prevent water entry

Surprisingly warm arms despite .3mm neoprene

Balanced flotation

Surprisingly durable neoprene for this flexibility

Cons

The price

Decent buoyancy in legs, but more balanced than a very poor swimmer might want

ARK Utö Swimrun Suit | $590

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

By far the lightest swimrun suit we’ve tested, with a lower half that feels more like a tri race suit than a wetsuit. A performance-focused suit, the Utö is best for warmer swimrun events where you’ll be moving quickly and heating up.

Pros

Comfortable lightweight lower half for running

Removable arm sleeves for warm races

Great leak protection

Excellent durability on lower half for events with rock scrambling

Cons