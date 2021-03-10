Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Goggles

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Basics

Using the Magic5 smartphone app, scan your face from all angles and get custom-built goggles in the mail designed specifically to fit you.

Pros

Unique fit ensures extreme comfort with less pressure

Very sleek and low-profile in the water

Lightweight and easy to wear, while also staying in place

Cons

Price—these goggles do not come cheap

Smaller field of vision than other goggles on test

Basics

Simple, yet sleek, low-profile racing goggles. Competitively priced, well-designed, and perfect for pool swimming. Five different-sized nose bridge options are included.

Pros

Great for those not wanting to break the bank on a pair of goggles

Intelligently designed and well made

Very comfortable with a watertight seal—no leaks or fogging during our testing

Cons

Decent field of vision, but some might prefer wider for open-water swimming

Roka R1 | $38

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

Roka’s open-water goggles have their patented Rapid Sight technology for a wider field of vision and a lens designed to work in all open-water conditions. A robust and durable pair of goggles that offer good visibility and don’t fog or leak.

Pros

Great field of vision

Good for use in pool or open water

Performance-oriented feel

Cons

No noticeable differences or benefits over the Tyr Edge-X or Speedo Vanquisher, but more expensive

Not the most comfortable fit

Post-swim suction marks

Speedo Vanquisher | $20

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Super simple but highly functional goggles, with a sleek, low profile, snug eye socket fit, and anti-fog lenses.

Pros

No-frills pair of goggles that checks all the boxes for comfort, reliability, fit, and performance

Best value for the price tag

Can work well for beginners through to elites

Cons

Good field of vision, but not as wide as others on test

FORM Smart Swim | $200

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

FORM’s smart goggles are the first goggles to show real-time data, like pace, distance, and stroke rate, on a see-through display inside the lens as you swim. For open water, they can be paired with a compatible smartwatch to give pace and distance analytics.

Pros

New and impressive level of innovation that could fundamentally change swim training

Data display easy to adjust and alter in the lens

Use the FORM app after your swim to analyze every split, distance per stroke, SWOLF, stroke count, and pace

Cons

Real-time data in the lens might not be for everyone

Metrics aside, our testers struggled to get a good eye socket fit

High price tag

Open-water functions not compatible with many watches yet

Zone3 Volare Streamline | $45

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

A sturdy, well-made pair of goggles that offer a wide field of vision, plus anti-fog, polarized lenses. Comes with three different nose bridges.

Pros

Good for use in the pool or open water

Low profile, hydrodynamic fit, while still boasting clear forward and peripheral vision

Cons