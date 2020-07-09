If you wear contact lenses, you’ve probably jumped into the pool while wearing them. After all, taking them out can be a hassle, and your goggles will keep your eyes dry. Besides, it’s not that big of a deal to swim with contact lenses in…right?

Checking the instructions on your lenses may reveal some scary info to make you think otherwise. The FDA has recommended that contacts not be exposed to any type of water, including swimming pools, oceans and lakes. There is some evidence that swimming with contacts in can result in eye infections, irritations, and sight-threatening conditions such as corneal ulcers. Though extreme incidents are rare, care should be taken to prevent them from happening, says optometrist William Catt, OD.

“Swimming with contact lenses is considered to be less safe than swimming without contacts,” explained Catt, “but it can be done relatively safely if the necessary precautions are taken.”

RELATED:

– How to Prevent and Manage Goggle Eyes

– Indoor Pools: What’s Really Lurking in the Water?

– Ask A Gear Guru: What’s The Best Soap & Shampoo For Swimmers?

– Why Do I Get Dry Eyes While Riding?

First, consider the body of water you’re swimming in. Bacteria, free-living amoebas, and parasites may be exist in greater numbers within natural bodies of water, such as lakes, rivers, and oceans. In these swims, foregoing your contacts for a pair of prescription swim goggles may be a good idea. But don’t assume pools are 100 percent safe. Even in chlorinated water, pathogens can thrive. “Swimming in a chlorinated pool is generally less risky than swimming in a lake, river, or ocean, though that risk can vary depending on how well the pool chemistry/chlorine levels are maintained,” said Catt.

The most common infection from swimming is by Acanthamoeba, which can attach to the contact lens, causing infection and inflammation. In extreme cases, it can result in permanent vision loss. Acanthamoeba is found in all bodies of water, even chlorinated swimming pools. Brief exposure to pathogens may be enough to cause infection, but contact lenses allow these unwanted invaders to lodge inside the lens and press against the eye, increasing chances of infection and irritation.

To minimize the risk, Catt says wearing a daily disposable contact lens, as opposed to a traditional two-week or monthly replacement contact will reduce the likelihood of having an opportunistic infection occur in the eye. Studies show that the risks of developing a corneal ulcer are much higher with monthly or two-week contact lenses when compared to daily disposables, regardless of whether they are used for swimming.

If you wear daily disposable contacts, bring a fresh set to the gym to wear after your swim, or plan to wear your glasses for the rest of the day. Daily disposables should be removed and discarded as soon as possible following swimming; they should never be re-worn.

If traditional monthly or two-week replacement lenses are worn, they should be removed and cleaned immediately after swimming. Catt says a hydrogen peroxide cleaning solution (like ClearCare) will generally clean and sterilize the contacts better than a multipurpose solution like Optifree, BioTrue, or ReNu. Swimming with rigid or gas permeable contacts is not advised, as they are highly likely to dislodge while swimming.

Even with the best precautions, however, swimming with contact lenses can cause issues. If you notice any redness, swelling, or pain in your eye soon after swimming, see your ophthalmologist immediately. Though the symptoms could be caused by simple irritation from the water, even a short delay can lead to longer recovery times or more dire consequences, such as loss of vision in an infected eye.