First Look: SUMARPO Victory Wetsuit

Triathletes, start your races strong with the SUMARPO Victory—a top of the line wetsuit designed for professional-level performance in the water. If optimal performance and speed is what you’re after, you’ll find it in the latest addition to SUMARPO’s lineup of impeccably-crafted wetsuits made specifically for triathletes. This limited edition wetsuit is crafted from Yamamoto #45 neoprene to offer the ultimate flexibility, with zero restrictions in the arms and shoulders. Not only does the shoulder flexibility create a more comfortable fit, it also makes each stroke more efficient so you can maximize your energy and output in the water. Aeroatom cells in the neoprene increase your buoyancy by 30 percent compared to wetsuits made using neoprene with Aerodome cells, effectively shifting your weight for optimal body positioning.

Speed—both in the water and during transitions—is one of the most important factors when it comes to dialing your multi-sport performance on the day of a race. The Victory’s ergonomic design, complete with Yamamoto SCS NANO coating on the entire front panel and 3D groove-shaped paddles, lets you reduce drag and conserve energy. Additionally, the cut of the Victory, particularly the neck and quick-release ankles, and a long strap on the zipper are designed to reduce the time it takes to transition out of your wetsuit and on to the next leg of the race.

Because the Victory is made with the highest quality materials and undergoes rigorous inspections before shipping to consumers, this design is only being released as a small-batch, limited edition. So if you have your eye on upgrading your triathlon wetsuit, don’t sleep on the release of the SUMARPO Victory.

If you needed another reason to love SUMARPO, the brand is consistently researching and testing innovations in environmentally-conscious materials and product development. SUMARPO’s wetsuits are made using eco-friendly materials inside and out. The exterior of the SUMARPO Victory is crafted from Yamamoto neoprene, which is derived from 100 percent limestone instead of typical petroleum-based neoprene and is safer for humans and the environment. The material is hypoallergenic and non-carcinogenic, and won’t cause rashes. Additionally, SUMARPO is the first company to produce triathlon wetsuits using a water-based, non-benzene glue. The inner lining is made from recycled and biodegradable fabrics.

The SUMARPO brand emerged from a small UK design studio back in 2008. Behind its birth were founders convinced they could develop the streamlined swimwear essential to satisfy professional triathletes’ most challenging competitive needs. It spurred a team armed with the intelligence and resources to construct, test, and test again every wetsuit detail to boost performance beyond expectations while maximizing comfort. Its product line expanded in 2018, and the company relocated to Southern California a year later. The SUMARPO team members, with vast experience under their belts, have a unified vision and mission to keep the groundbreaking improvements rolling forward.