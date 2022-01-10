Start to Finish: Triathlon on $600

For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+.

For the cover of our Jan/Feb magazine issue, we gave one total newbie $600 and six weeks to get from nothing to start line. To see a full breakdown of how it went and what tips he has for others looking to emulate the tri spirit, check out: We Gave A Total Newbie $600 (And Six Weeks) For His First Triathlon

Here’s a basic breakdown of what he was able to get—and how—with his $600, savvy online shopping, and a little elbow grease. Given more time, borrowing gear from others, or relying on the kindness of strangers, you could drive that number even lower. (Or help a beginner get started for much less.)

Meet our budget triathlete

Name: Nicholas F.

Age: 33

Location: Long Beach, CA

How it went: “The gear held up great during the race, it was super fun! It was great passing people on my $200 bike. I’d definitely do it again.”

The Gear

Bike: Modified Trek 1000 with flat bars – $180 (used)

Purchased from : Play It Again Sports used sports equipment store

: Play It Again Sports used sports equipment store You could get it cheaper from: A garage sale

Wetsuit: XTERRA Volt Fullsuit – $120 (on sale)

Purchased from : XTERRA website

: XTERRA website You could get it cheaper from: Online forums or tri club message boards; warm water swim? Go without!

Race Entry: Alpha Win – $112

Purchased from : Race website

: Race website Get it cheaper: Sign up extra early, contact race organizers to see if they offer a “volunteer-one, race-one” option, race a local smaller tri; also Outside+ members get $30 off their registration for any race on TriReg.com

Running Shoes: Saucony Endorphin Shift – $80 (on sale)

Purchased from : Sierra.com

: Sierra.com Get it cheaper: Look for old versions of shoes or discontinued models; do not get used running shoes, as they’re difficult to assess condition

Tri Suit: Runderwear RunBreeze – $40 (used)

Purchased from : eBay

: eBay Get it cheaper: Tough to do, but you may be able to find someone’s old suit they upgraded from; “I did use the ‘heavy soiled’ setting on the washing machine more than once.”

Helmet: Coros Omni – $30 (used)

Purchased from : Craigslist

: Craigslist Note: Buying a used helmet is not recommended as you cannot properly assess their condition and effectiveness—eBay forbids selling used helmets for this reason—but our tester rolled the dice anyway. We wouldn’t recommend.

USAT: One-Day Membership – $15

Purchased from: USA Triathlon

USA Triathlon Get it cheaper: If you’re planning on racing more than three USAT-sanctioned triathlons in a year, you can get an annual license for $50, that spreads out the savings to less than $15 per event. Shameless plug: Your USAT annual license also gets you a free Triathlete subscription and member access!

Goggles: TYR Nest Pro Performance – $16 (on sale)

Purchased from : Amazon.com

: Amazon.com Get it cheaper: Look for old versions or discontinued models, potentially buy a used pair in good condition, but be sure to clean well

Sunglasses: Unbranded – $5

Purchased from : Street vendor (knock-offs)

: Street vendor (knock-offs) Nicholas said: “I got a bargain on this one: It was a two-for-one, but I don’t think they’re genuine.”

Anti-Chafe Balm Body Glide – $10

Purchased from : Amazon.com

: Amazon.com Get it cheaper: You can go without, but we wouldn’t recommend it

Training Plan: The Triathlete Guide to Sprint and Olympic Triathlon Racing – $0

Borrowed from : Local library

: Local library Get it cheaper: You can’t.

Grand Total: $608

