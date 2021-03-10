Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Transition Bags

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Blueseventy Helix Bag | $150

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Blueseventy went to the drawing board in search of the best possible transition bag. The result is the 57L Helix, with organizational details, a backpack-to-duffle-bag option, and durable and water-resistant fabric.

Pros

Sleek, simple look

Dedicated spots for helmet and wet gear

Handy hardtop section to protect sunglasses and essentials

Cons

Length of bag could be less comfortable for shorter athletes

Too big for everyday use

Little organization within main compartment, unless you use the included additional bags

Decathlon Aptonia Triathlon Transition Bag | $65

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

The world’s largest affordable bicycle retailer Decathlon now has a North American presence. And the price point (about half of any other transition bag option) puts this bag in a class of its own.

Pros

The price tag

Detachable bottom compartment for swim gear

Handy interior triathlon gear checklist

Large main compartment

Clever top hook for hanging

Cons

Cheaper, harder-to-use zippers than others tested

Tiny compartment for essentials (cell phone, wallet, etc.)

Often out of stock–if you want it and you see it, snatch it up

Zone3 Transition Bag | $125

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

This simple all-black option has a unique rectangular profile. Designed with three separate compartments made specifically for swim, bike, and run, the 40L size puts it in the middle of the transition bag size spectrum.

Pros

High-end, sleek material

Premium padded and adjustable straps

Large main compartment

Durable material on bottom section

Cons

Boxy design

Helmet compartment is clunky

Huge openings make pockets hard to zip closed

Huub TT Bag | $130

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

This 40L bag comes with a hidden mesh helmet section that can be zipped away when not in use, wet and dry compartments, and expandable side pockets for drinks.

Pros

Despite its large capacity, sleek enough for everyday use

High-quality everything

True backpack design for those who don’t like the feeling of carrying a duffle

Pockets in all of the right places

Cons

Can’t lay flat and access all compartments at once (a feature many bags now have)

Third compartment may be too small for anyone looking to completely separate swim, bike, and run gear

Zoot Sports Ultra Tri Bag | $150

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

This brand-new 42L transition bag from Zoot includes an EVA molded helmet protective compartment, a substantial removable wet/dirty laundry bag, and a lay-flat design.

Pros

Full-on Big Island vibe, including unique green interior fabric and a Kona patch on the outside

High-end zippers and durable nylon canvas fabric

Easy-to-reach waterproof essentials pocket

Cons

Majority of items only accessible when bag is lying flat

Broader base might be a lot for smaller athletes to tote around

Synergy Triathlon Transition Bag | $100

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

This 40L option from wetsuit brand Synergy offers a lot of punch for its $100 price tag. Included are several smaller pockets and a main center compartment that’s large and has removable dividers and a race checklist.

Pros

Two-piece carabiner and front straps let you bring along accessories

A place for everything

Affordable for the space it provides

Cons

Super-specific (and often small) compartments make it hard to use

Extra large straps are too long for some

Orca Transition Bag | $150

Rating: ★ ★ ★

Basics

This 70L transition bag has space for everything you could ever imagine. Made with a 100% polyester main body and 100% nylon side panels, it’s a durable option with wet and dry compartments.

Pros

Large enough to fit travel essentials in addition to triathlon gear

Nice hard-shell integrated helmet pouch

Clever side zipper with integrated mesh pockets keeps keys, wallet, and phone organized and accessible

High-end, durable material

Cons