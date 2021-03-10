Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Transition Bags
An organized triathlete is a happy triathlete! Our testers put these seven transition bags through the ringer by shoving everything a triathlete could need into them. Here's what they found.
Blueseventy Helix Bag | $150
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
Blueseventy went to the drawing board in search of the best possible transition bag. The result is the 57L Helix, with organizational details, a backpack-to-duffle-bag option, and durable and water-resistant fabric.
Pros
- Sleek, simple look
- Dedicated spots for helmet and wet gear
- Handy hardtop section to protect sunglasses and essentials
Cons
- Length of bag could be less comfortable for shorter athletes
- Too big for everyday use
- Little organization within main compartment, unless you use the included additional bags
Decathlon Aptonia Triathlon Transition Bag | $65
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
The world’s largest affordable bicycle retailer Decathlon now has a North American presence. And the price point (about half of any other transition bag option) puts this bag in a class of its own.
Pros
- The price tag
- Detachable bottom compartment for swim gear
- Handy interior triathlon gear checklist
- Large main compartment
- Clever top hook for hanging
Cons
- Cheaper, harder-to-use zippers than others tested
- Tiny compartment for essentials (cell phone, wallet, etc.)
- Often out of stock–if you want it and you see it, snatch it up
Zone3 Transition Bag | $125
Rating: ★ ★ ★
Basics
This simple all-black option has a unique rectangular profile. Designed with three separate compartments made specifically for swim, bike, and run, the 40L size puts it in the middle of the transition bag size spectrum.
Pros
- High-end, sleek material
- Premium padded and adjustable straps
- Large main compartment
- Durable material on bottom section
Cons
- Boxy design
- Helmet compartment is clunky
- Huge openings make pockets hard to zip closed
Huub TT Bag | $130
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
This 40L bag comes with a hidden mesh helmet section that can be zipped away when not in use, wet and dry compartments, and expandable side pockets for drinks.
Pros
- Despite its large capacity, sleek enough for everyday use
- High-quality everything
- True backpack design for those who don’t like the feeling of carrying a duffle
- Pockets in all of the right places
Cons
- Can’t lay flat and access all compartments at once (a feature many bags now have)
- Third compartment may be too small for anyone looking to completely separate swim, bike, and run gear
Zoot Sports Ultra Tri Bag | $150
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
This brand-new 42L transition bag from Zoot includes an EVA molded helmet protective compartment, a substantial removable wet/dirty laundry bag, and a lay-flat design.
Pros
- Full-on Big Island vibe, including unique green interior fabric and a Kona patch on the outside
- High-end zippers and durable nylon canvas fabric
- Easy-to-reach waterproof essentials pocket
Cons
- Majority of items only accessible when bag is lying flat
- Broader base might be a lot for smaller athletes to tote around
Synergy Triathlon Transition Bag | $100
Rating: ★ ★ ★
Basics
This 40L option from wetsuit brand Synergy offers a lot of punch for its $100 price tag. Included are several smaller pockets and a main center compartment that’s large and has removable dividers and a race checklist.
Pros
- Two-piece carabiner and front straps let you bring along accessories
- A place for everything
- Affordable for the space it provides
Cons
- Super-specific (and often small) compartments make it hard to use
- Extra large straps are too long for some
Orca Transition Bag | $150
Rating: ★ ★ ★
Basics
This 70L transition bag has space for everything you could ever imagine. Made with a 100% polyester main body and 100% nylon side panels, it’s a durable option with wet and dry compartments.
Pros
- Large enough to fit travel essentials in addition to triathlon gear
- Nice hard-shell integrated helmet pouch
- Clever side zipper with integrated mesh pockets keeps keys, wallet, and phone organized and accessible
- High-end, durable material
Cons
- You have to want (or need) something this big
- Back pad, meant to provide comfort, results in a stiff feel and makes the main zipper harder to open