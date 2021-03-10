Gear

Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Recovery Tools

Recovery is serious business. Get it right with help from our guide to the best recovery gear out there.

Hydragun percussive massager

Hydragun Percussive Massager | $300

Rating: ★★★★★

Basics

  • An intelligently designed percussive massage gun with six changeable heads that target different body parts.

Pros

  • Easily the quietest massage gun we’ve tested
  • Six different speeds make it easy to adjust the intensity for the area you’re working
  • Noticeably loosens tight muscles
  • Lightweight, good for travel
  • Good battery life

Cons

  • Very powerful and intense in speeds five and six; be careful when using on especially tight muscles
Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0

Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0 | $1500

Rating: ★★★★★

Basics

  • Compression boots that help expedite recovery and reduce muscle soreness.

Pros

  • Noticeably helped speed up recovery between sessions for our testers; ideal for high-intensity or high-volume blocks
  • Easy to use and super comfortable
  • Very easy to pack up and travel with

Cons

  • Not a cheap recovery tool
2XU Long sleeve Compression Top

2XU Refresh Recovery Compression Top | $110

Rating: ★★★★

Basics

  • A form-fitting recovery top that provides graduated compression through the torso and arms to help reduce stiffness and soreness and expedite recovery post-workout.

Pros

  • Super durable, high-grade compression
  • Tight, but not uncomfortably so
  • Breathable, lightweight, and flexible but still offers everything you want from a top-end recovery garment

Cons

  • Not the easiest to actually get on
  • Avoid washing too often to preserve compression fit
HUUB compression socks

Huub Compression Socks | $70

Rating: ★★★★

Basics

  • Supportive knee-high compression socks for training or racing, or post-workout.

Pros

  • Extremely comfortable, even during workouts
  • Offers great support throughout the feet and ankles with padding around the Achilles
  • Flat toe seams prevent chafing and blisters

Cons

  • Higher price tag than most compression socks on the market
Kand recovery shoe

Kane Revive Shoes | $60

Rating: ★★★

Basics

  • Recovery shoes designed to help stimulate and support your feet.

Pros

  • Comfortable and easy to slip into post-workout
  • Made from renewable-sourced sugar cane to help ensure sustainability of materials
  • Supportive after a long run

Cons

  • You’re not going to win any fashion awards
  • Not the best bang for your buck when it comes to recovery
TriggerPoint MB Vibe

TriggerPoint MB Vibe | $80

Rating: ★★★★

Basics

  • A massage ball that vibrates with three different speed settings.

Pros

  • Great at getting into all the hard-to-reach spots
  • Easy to use, charge, and transport
  • Helps alleviate tightness and soreness very quickly

Cons

  • Be careful with the MB Vibe in top speed—it’s intense
  • A chunky price tag for a small recovery tool

