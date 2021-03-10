Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Recovery Tools
Recovery is serious business. Get it right with help from our guide to the best recovery gear out there.
Hydragun Percussive Massager | $300
Rating: ★★★★★
Basics
- An intelligently designed percussive massage gun with six changeable heads that target different body parts.
Pros
- Easily the quietest massage gun we’ve tested
- Six different speeds make it easy to adjust the intensity for the area you’re working
- Noticeably loosens tight muscles
- Lightweight, good for travel
- Good battery life
Cons
- Very powerful and intense in speeds five and six; be careful when using on especially tight muscles
Normatec Pulse Pro 2.0 | $1500
Rating: ★★★★★
Basics
- Compression boots that help expedite recovery and reduce muscle soreness.
Pros
- Noticeably helped speed up recovery between sessions for our testers; ideal for high-intensity or high-volume blocks
- Easy to use and super comfortable
- Very easy to pack up and travel with
Cons
- Not a cheap recovery tool
2XU Refresh Recovery Compression Top | $110
Rating: ★★★★
Basics
- A form-fitting recovery top that provides graduated compression through the torso and arms to help reduce stiffness and soreness and expedite recovery post-workout.
Pros
- Super durable, high-grade compression
- Tight, but not uncomfortably so
- Breathable, lightweight, and flexible but still offers everything you want from a top-end recovery garment
Cons
- Not the easiest to actually get on
- Avoid washing too often to preserve compression fit
Huub Compression Socks | $70
Rating: ★★★★
Basics
- Supportive knee-high compression socks for training or racing, or post-workout.
Pros
- Extremely comfortable, even during workouts
- Offers great support throughout the feet and ankles with padding around the Achilles
- Flat toe seams prevent chafing and blisters
Cons
- Higher price tag than most compression socks on the market
Kane Revive Shoes | $60
Rating: ★★★
Basics
- Recovery shoes designed to help stimulate and support your feet.
Pros
- Comfortable and easy to slip into post-workout
- Made from renewable-sourced sugar cane to help ensure sustainability of materials
- Supportive after a long run
Cons
- You’re not going to win any fashion awards
- Not the best bang for your buck when it comes to recovery
TriggerPoint MB Vibe | $80
Rating: ★★★★
Basics
- A massage ball that vibrates with three different speed settings.
Pros
- Great at getting into all the hard-to-reach spots
- Easy to use, charge, and transport
- Helps alleviate tightness and soreness very quickly
Cons
- Be careful with the MB Vibe in top speed—it’s intense
- A chunky price tag for a small recovery tool