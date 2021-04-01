Some of Our Favorite Things in March

Each month one of our editors, staff, or writers will share the gear they’re using right now—and some of their favorite stories, routes, workouts, and tips. Get to know the team behind the magazine and members have a chance to win some of the featured favorites.

Job: Senior Editor

Location: San Pedro, CA (L.A. County)

What I’m running in: As gear editor, I get a lot of shoes, but this month I’ve been into the Under Armour Flow Velociti Winds for general road/trail running and Saucony Peregrine 11s for fast trail running in loose conditions.

What I’m riding in: I probably spend most of my time on an Obed Boundary gravel bike (even though it’s still mostly road riding), but I’ve been super into the Canyon Speedmax CF SLX 8 that we happen to also be giving away this month.

What I’m swimming in: Since I do about 100% of my swimming in the open water here in L.A., I’m nearly always in neoprene: Zoot Wiki Wiki 2.0 for longer, straight swims; Zone3 Evolution SwimRun suit for swimrun adventures, bodysurfing, or impromptu swims when the water looks perfect!

What tech I’m using: Even though I just wrote a Face-Off about the Coros Vertix versus the Garmin Enduro—where the Enduro won—I probably wear the Vertix more often because it’s smaller and has built-in running with power.

What I’m reading (or watching): This sounds lame, but about all I read are magazines—Wired, Backpacker, TrailRunner, Texas Monthly, and Plough. I’ve been watching a lot of old Brooklyn 99 episodes on Hulu since NBC cruelly pulled The Office from Netflix.

Favorite story we’ve published recently: I really do like some of the lookback stuff we do, like “Current and Past Pros Share Their Favorite Women’s Triathlon History Moment,” but as a gear nut, I was really excited to read what Adam Chase put together for our members-only “Race In This? Train In That: Triathlete’s Guide To Similar Supershoes And Trainers.”

Favorite workout: Though I traditionally just like long, grinding hill build runs, lately I’ve been super into these weird steady-state mid-distance runs where I try to hold a very thin power range on uphills, flats, and downhills. It ends up making you take the uphills way easier than normal, but forces you to change gears super quickly as the hills even out, flatten, and then go down.

Favorite route: Really anything in the hills and trails of nearby Palos Verdes for running; for riding I like to head down to Long Beach and Huntington; for swims, nothing beats the coves off the Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Favorite race: I loved the last pro version of the L.A. Triathlon back in 2014, only because it was a total mess with multiple, technical bike loops on super hilly neighborhoods and a stupid sand run. I also did a crazy ITU race in La Paz, Argentina, years ago that resulted in too many stories to list here.

The best non-triathlon workout: Boxing

The little piece of gear that gets me out the door: My favorite Tracksmith Twilight shorts

The piece of gear I’ve had the longest: Pair of Nike running shorts from middle school

The piece of gear I wish someone would make: Running shirt with a channel to wick sweat away from your butt to your sides instead

My go-to nutrition: Literally whatever’s handy

Worst bonk: Baltimore Marathon, 2005: my first marathon ever, no nutrition or fluids, went out with the Kenyans at like 1:13 pace, and needed two IVs in the med tent.

—

Now for a quick round of either/or:



Music or no music? No Music

Indoors or outdoors? Outdoors

Cookies or cake? Doesn’t matter to me

Cats or dogs? Dogs, chickens

Netflix or Hulu? Netflix

Evening or mornings? Mornings

Speed workouts or hill repeats? Young Chris, speed workouts; today’s Chris, hills

Sprint or Ironman? Sprints—I literally wrote an entire book on why

Swim, bike, or run? Run

