Unboxed: New Balance FuelCell Prism

Just like other brands in the running shoe world, New Balance has been taking a page out of Hoka’s super-cushy foam offerings with some marshmellow-y versions of their own. Though not as high stacked as some Hoka shoes, New Balance’s FuelCell Prism uses their super bouncy FuelCell foam to create a shoe that not only compresses on impact but is meant to give a springy ride (but without the otherwise ubiquitous carbon plate that so many models have right now). Springiness and cush aside, the Prism also has a moderate amount of medial stability due to dense foam under the arch. Add in a few tri-friendly details like a high achilles tab for easy on/off with a really impressive seamless and smooth foot opening, and the Prism looks like a shoe that’s worth trying.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

New Balance FuelCell Prism: $120; rei.com

What I Like About The New Balance FuelCell Prism

Ultra bouncy and cushy foam that feels both lightweight and super compressive A really nice foot opening, particularly for triathletes who might be interested in racing sockless A different-density medial section of the midsole makes me think that this shoe will have adequate support that some cush-kings often miss

What Makes Me Worried About The New Balance FuelCell Prism

Soft + light foam sometimes = a shoe that’s lacking in durability, especially for bigger runners

Final Thoughts