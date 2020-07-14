Unboxed: Hoka One One Rincon 2

Last year, Hoka released the Rincon—a shoe that ticked the boxes of lightweight (under 8-ounces for men’s size 9), very cushy/responsive, and enough little tri-details that made them an attractive option for speed/race day. A year down the line, Hoka has released an update—sort of, kind of—in the Rincon 2. The latest version of the Rincon may look extremely similar to those who are familiar with last year’s inaugural model, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing: This was a well-loved shoe that didn’t have a lot of downside. Though Hoka only made a slight change to the upper—like many brands this year—it doesn’t mean you should take a pass on the Rincon 2. Like the old adage goes: Don’t fix what ain’t broke.

Check out our video above for the full unboxing, or scroll down for some quick takeaways.

First Impressions

Hoka One One Rincon 2: Hokaoneone.com

What I Like About The Hoka Rincon 2

This is a super lightweight shoe that feels as bouncy and responsive as shoes almost three ounces more. Tri-specific features like a soft foot opening and monster heel tab make this a multisport winner. The fact that little has changed should make the Rincon 2 appealing to its fans, and the new upper seems nice.

What Makes Me Worried About The Hoka Rincon 2

The one thing that people didn’t really like about the Rincon 1—outsole durability—doesn’t seem to be updated. If you weren’t a fan of the ride or the fit of the first Rincon for some reason, this version won’t win you over, as the changes are very very minimal.

Final Thoughts