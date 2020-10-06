Video loading...
Unboxed: Asics Dynablast Running Shoe
The new Asics Dynablast might be light on flashy features, but we take a quick peek at why this is a notable offering in today's shoe market.
We don’t post unboxings of every pair of running shoes we receive, but some models are worth checking out, before we even put them on. Asics’ new Dynablast is one of those pairs, as it is a pretty uninteresting shoe at first glance, but upon close inspection has a few zags where other brands and models are zigging. Lack of flashy details aside (and yet, this shoe does come in some of the wildest colors we’ve seen this year), the Dynablast sets out to buck a few conventions, while still staying pretty true to the direction that shoes are heading: bouncy, cushy, and less support.
First Impressions
Asics Dynablast: $110; 12mm drop; 8.8oz. (men’s), 7.2oz. (women’s); roadrunnersports.com
What I Like About The Asics Dynablast
- Light weight, but not at the expense of a durable full-length rubber outsole
- A soft knit upper reduces glued and sewn seams that can create friction and hotspots (especially if you choose to go sockless)
- A very very supple midsole that Asics says is “trampoline-like”
What Makes Me Worried About The Asics Dynablast
- A one-piece midsole with no different densities means no support built into a shoe with very obvious softness.
- Not that every shoe should have it, but for triathletes, a heel tab would be a huge boon.
Final Thoughts
- In a time when many shoe companies are promising tons of cushioning while trying to keep everything under 9 ounces, it’s great to see a shoe with a respectable outsole that’ll last the lifetime of the rest of the shoe.
- We are seeing quite a few cushy/bouncy shoes that are offering no or very little support (the Nike React Infinity, for example). This is not a bad thing, necessarily, but it’s important that triathletes understand what they’re getting into.
- If everything goes to plan, the Asics Dynablast could be a great pair of shoes for tempo days or long-course racing—”trampoline effect” notwithstanding.