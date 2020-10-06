Unboxed: Asics Dynablast Running Shoe

We don’t post unboxings of every pair of running shoes we receive, but some models are worth checking out, before we even put them on. Asics’ new Dynablast is one of those pairs, as it is a pretty uninteresting shoe at first glance, but upon close inspection has a few zags where other brands and models are zigging. Lack of flashy details aside (and yet, this shoe does come in some of the wildest colors we’ve seen this year), the Dynablast sets out to buck a few conventions, while still staying pretty true to the direction that shoes are heading: bouncy, cushy, and less support.

First Impressions

Asics Dynablast: $110; 12mm drop; 8.8oz. (men’s), 7.2oz. (women’s); roadrunnersports.com

What I Like About The Asics Dynablast

Light weight, but not at the expense of a durable full-length rubber outsole A soft knit upper reduces glued and sewn seams that can create friction and hotspots (especially if you choose to go sockless) A very very supple midsole that Asics says is “trampoline-like”

What Makes Me Worried About The Asics Dynablast

A one-piece midsole with no different densities means no support built into a shoe with very obvious softness. Not that every shoe should have it, but for triathletes, a heel tab would be a huge boon.

Final Thoughts