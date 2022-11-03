This Versatile Running Shoe Just Got Better

One run in the Under Armour HOVR Phantom 3 is all it takes to confirm Under Armour has done it again. The running shoe design team at Under Armour loves to innovate—as evidenced by the entire HOVR line, built on the brand’s trademarked HOVR cushioning technology. That’s why every new feature of the third iteration of the fan-favorite Phantom has purpose. Katie Lau, global product director at Under Armour, says the shoe “delivers continuity with its premium fit and feel, but with thoughtful adjustments.”

HOVR Phantom 3 (Photo: Under Armour)

What’s New for the Phantom 3

When making updates to its shoes, Under Armour values feedback from its athletes. In the case of the Phantom, UA tapped its running clubs and roster of athletes to find out what they loved about the Phantom 2 and to get their thoughts on what could be better. One requested change, especially from female athletes: a lower collar height. The Phantom 3 brings the collar height down for a more comfortable fit and with less friction around the ankle bone.

Another popular Phantom feature—the responsive UA HOVR cushioning, complemented by a durable, high-traction rubber outsole—got dialed up in this version of the shoe. “The Phantom always had a high percentage of HOVR, but now it’s 100 percent,” says Lau. “That gives the shoe a plusher underfoot experience.” Where does the increased cushioning fit into an athlete’s shoe rotation? “The Phantom delivers a ride with energy return, stemming from the propulsion of the HOVR cushioning,” says Lau. “The Phantom fits well as a recovery shoe after a long run or for runs up to a 5K distance. It’s also a great shoe for field athletes when they’re out of their cleats and looking to stay fit with running.”

At the Core of Phantom Shoes

If you’re already a fan of the Phantom 2, you’ll be thrilled to hear what the design team kept intact, beginning with the molded midfoot panel. A popular feature that provides added structure and stability, this fan favorite carries over into the Phantom 3 design. Also still there: the external heel counter, which adds stable support.

The same holds true for the UA IntelliKnit upper, which retains its softness but with an evolved feel, says Lau. “We’ve added zonal stretch and zonal containment to the upper, so that the feel is curated to each athlete’s foot,” she explains.

Because aesthetics also matter, the Phantom 3 kept its “on and off the streets” look going. This is a shoe that transfers seamlessly from the gym or track back into the real world. “We recognize we’re tapping into a younger, faster consumer, and we’re listening to their desires,” says Lau. “We wanted the Phantom 3 to be simplified, modern, and progressive.”

Lau says it’s tempting to describe the Phantom 3 as something of a “Swiss Army knife,” but with a purpose. “We didn’t want to make this shoe different for no reason,” she says. “We wanted to respect its DNA but continue to innovate.”

