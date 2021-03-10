Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Race Kits
A new race season (finally!) means it's time for a new race kit. Our team of testers looks at six of the newest options to help you find the best option for your next PR-worthy effort.
Zoot Men’s Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit | $325
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
Zoot’s new Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit was created specifically to help athletes stay fresh in hotter races—i.e., Kona. Details include strategically placed ice and cold sponge storage pockets, high-end aerodynamic Italian fabrics, and Zoot’s new Ultra chamois.
Pros
- Each section of fabric placed for maximum aerodynamics and cooling
- Chamois provides extreme comfort on the bike, with a barely-there feel for the swim and run
- Amazing fit with next-to-skin feel that minimizes chafing
- Plenty of storage (four pockets) for nutrition
Cons
- Neon color may not be for everyone
- Only made for warmer races—not great for frigid temperatures
Castelli Free Speed 2 Race Top & Free Tri Short | $130 & $100
Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
Castelli designed the Free Speed 2 Race Top to offer extra speed, comfort, and sun protection. The top and shorts together provide minimal water absorption, flat-lock stitching (which helps stop chafing), and pockets for storage (two in the top and two in the shorts). The chamois is specially designed with different densities throughout to create comfort in the right areas while biking and running.
Pros
- Sleek design options and color choices
- Clever SnapLock fastener snaps jersey to shorts for comfort on swim and bike
- Jersey is breathable and comfortable for long distances
- Shorts provide protection on the bike without being noticeable in the other sports
Cons
- Not very true to size, consider sizing up
- Air Gripper waistband means no drawstring to prevent chafing, but reduces flexibility of sizing
Synergy Elite Tri Suit | $130
Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
Synergy’s best-selling suit is designed for any distance and features a unique hydrophobic nylon spandex. The suit is one of the more affordable options and comes in six different color options, all ranging from small to XXL.
Pros
- Great value for the price
- Generally comfortable, especially on the bike
- Fit and color options to satisfy any triathlete
Cons
- Chamois is thick and may be uncomfortable for some on the run
- Material is not as breathable as others and wouldn’t be ideal for hot races
- The Synergy branding is excessive, taking away the simplistic look
Coeur Mari Women’s Braless Triathlon Tank & 5-inch Triathlon Shorts | $90 & $95
Ratings: ★ ★ ★
Basics
Women’s triathlon brand Coeur designs its suits with thoughtful women’s-specific details. The top is made of super soft fabric and is designed to be flattering on any size (it’s available from XS to 2XL). The shorts (also available in an 8-inch length) feature a seam-free chamois and unique yoga-style waistband.
Pros
- Top available with or without integrated bra to choose your preferred method of support
- Stylish and comfortable enough for use in training and racing
- Supportive enough for long-distance races but also great for shorter distances
Cons
- Basic design with few high-tech details
- Shorts don’t provide any compression
- Yoga-style waistband leaves no option for adjusting the fit
Giordana Vero Pro Tri Women’s Doppio Suit | $180
Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics
Italian cycling brand Giordana enters the triathlon space with a suit that provides a full zipper top, stretchy front panel and sleeves, tri-specific chamois, and UPF coverage. A panel extends from the bottom of the shorts to cover the stomach, providing the comfort of a two-piece suit with the aero advantages of a one-piece.
Pros
- Fantastic two-piece/one-piece design
- Unique mesh ventilation on the upper section
- Comfortable compression on the lower section that give it a premium feel
- Cool enough for warmer races and warm enough for cooler races
- Flattering color and cut
Cons
- Neck, chest, and zipper design would make this tough for women with a cup size bigger than a B
- Small opening for accessing pockets—it takes a bit of work to get something out
Zone3 Aeroforce-X | $395 (stock), $550 (custom tailored)
Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★
Basics:
The stock version of Zone3s top-of-the-line bespoke race suit has aerodynamic features for days thanks to a collaboration with aero experts NoPinz. Wind sneakiness aside, the Aeroforce-X has more panels of vastly different fabric than any other suit out there.
Pros:
- More panels of unique fabrics means more comfort for body mapping and better aerodynamics
- Ultra soft and lightweight lower half for no chafing and excellent feel
- Excellent covered pockets on the sides won’t drag in wetsuit-free races
- Almost see-through upper back for cooling
Cons:
- Barely-there fabrics are a struggle for chilly races
- Durability in both fabric toughness and stretch memory are a question mark
- The extra $150 for a custom-tailored version is tough to resist at this already-high price