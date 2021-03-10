Spring 2021 Triathlete Buyer’s Guide: Race Kits

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Join Already a member? Sign In

Zoot Men’s Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit | $325

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Zoot’s new Ultra Tri Aero Full Zip Racesuit was created specifically to help athletes stay fresh in hotter races—i.e., Kona. Details include strategically placed ice and cold sponge storage pockets, high-end aerodynamic Italian fabrics, and Zoot’s new Ultra chamois.

Pros

Each section of fabric placed for maximum aerodynamics and cooling

Chamois provides extreme comfort on the bike, with a barely-there feel for the swim and run

Amazing fit with next-to-skin feel that minimizes chafing

Plenty of storage (four pockets) for nutrition

Cons

Neon color may not be for everyone

Only made for warmer races—not great for frigid temperatures

Castelli Free Speed 2 Race Top & Free Tri Short | $130 & $100

Rating: ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Castelli designed the Free Speed 2 Race Top to offer extra speed, comfort, and sun protection. The top and shorts together provide minimal water absorption, flat-lock stitching (which helps stop chafing), and pockets for storage (two in the top and two in the shorts). The chamois is specially designed with different densities throughout to create comfort in the right areas while biking and running.

Pros

Sleek design options and color choices

Clever SnapLock fastener snaps jersey to shorts for comfort on swim and bike

Jersey is breathable and comfortable for long distances

Shorts provide protection on the bike without being noticeable in the other sports

Cons

Not very true to size, consider sizing up

Air Gripper waistband means no drawstring to prevent chafing, but reduces flexibility of sizing

Synergy Elite Tri Suit | $130

Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Synergy’s best-selling suit is designed for any distance and features a unique hydrophobic nylon spandex. The suit is one of the more affordable options and comes in six different color options, all ranging from small to XXL.

Pros

Great value for the price

Generally comfortable, especially on the bike

Fit and color options to satisfy any triathlete

Cons

Chamois is thick and may be uncomfortable for some on the run

Material is not as breathable as others and wouldn’t be ideal for hot races

The Synergy branding is excessive, taking away the simplistic look

Coeur Mari Women’s Braless Triathlon Tank & 5-inch Triathlon Shorts | $90 & $95

Ratings: ★ ★ ★

Basics

Women’s triathlon brand Coeur designs its suits with thoughtful women’s-specific details. The top is made of super soft fabric and is designed to be flattering on any size (it’s available from XS to 2XL). The shorts (also available in an 8-inch length) feature a seam-free chamois and unique yoga-style waistband.

Pros

Top available with or without integrated bra to choose your preferred method of support

Stylish and comfortable enough for use in training and racing

Supportive enough for long-distance races but also great for shorter distances

Cons

Basic design with few high-tech details

Shorts don’t provide any compression

Yoga-style waistband leaves no option for adjusting the fit

Giordana Vero Pro Tri Women’s Doppio Suit | $180

Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics

Italian cycling brand Giordana enters the triathlon space with a suit that provides a full zipper top, stretchy front panel and sleeves, tri-specific chamois, and UPF coverage. A panel extends from the bottom of the shorts to cover the stomach, providing the comfort of a two-piece suit with the aero advantages of a one-piece.

Pros

Fantastic two-piece/one-piece design

Unique mesh ventilation on the upper section

Comfortable compression on the lower section that give it a premium feel

Cool enough for warmer races and warm enough for cooler races

Flattering color and cut

Cons

Neck, chest, and zipper design would make this tough for women with a cup size bigger than a B

Small opening for accessing pockets—it takes a bit of work to get something out

Ratings: ★ ★ ★ ★

Basics:

The stock version of Zone3s top-of-the-line bespoke race suit has aerodynamic features for days thanks to a collaboration with aero experts NoPinz. Wind sneakiness aside, the Aeroforce-X has more panels of vastly different fabric than any other suit out there.

Pros:

More panels of unique fabrics means more comfort for body mapping and better aerodynamics

Ultra soft and lightweight lower half for no chafing and excellent feel

Excellent covered pockets on the sides won’t drag in wetsuit-free races

Almost see-through upper back for cooling

Cons: