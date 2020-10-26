Reviewed: Tracksmith NDO Jacket

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Start Free Trial Already a member? Sign In

Tracksmith is known for gear that looks like an heirloom, but feels like something from clothing’s future. The NDO is no exception as it has a classic, traditional look and hefty outer features that make you think of one of those indestructible track jackets from the 70’s or 80’s, but instead of cooking you from the inside like those likely would have, the NDO uses super sharp details and modern fabrics to give more utility to your sports. True to its name, the NDO (or “No Days Off”) jacket allows you to head out in any weather without needing to layer like crazy.

This jacket uses a sturdy stretch woven that blocks precipitation and wind as well or better than any other shield fabric and does so with real pass-through breathability. The hood is substantial and warm, albeit one with a wonky closure system so it flops more than it cinches. The wool-bonded lining gives a secure warm fuzzy feeling, as does the reflectivity, knowing that you’ll be seen by passing vehicles.

The zippered pockets are convenient, but a drawcord at the waist would help to keep the contents from jiggling when they have anything with heft in them. The front zip allows for an easy mechanical temperature and moisture regulation solution, but the weight of the zipper itself could easily be reduced. The fit is snug and on the short side so go bigger than you do normally, but at least the material has four-way stretch so it won’t inhibit mobility.