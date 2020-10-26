Reviewed: Sitka Vapor SD Jacket

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Start Free Trial Already a member? Sign In

Though Sitka makes a lot of hunting gear, much like Craft’s nordic skiing origins, there’s something to be said for a brand that knows how to keep you warm—regardless of their origins. With the Vapor SD, Sitka has made a jacket that’s not only superlight and packable, but also uses GoreTex’s unique ShakeDry material to repel water and keep it from soaking you through as you move.

Related: Triathlete’s 2020 Winter Running Gear Guide

Although only a shell, the amount of protection from precipitation and wind that this ShakeDry piece, given its lack of heft, is stellar. The permanent beading of the Gore-Tex material helps in the weight-loss and bulk-free realms, and you won’t hesitate to bring this along for a training run or winter adventure because it will really get you out of a bind when or if you need it. Call it your security blanket. Safety first.

The zippered pockets are a welcome creature comfort because most other ShakeDry running-compatible jackets are minimal enough that they only feature a skimpy chest pocket. But it is the three-panel, adjustable hood that really shines in the Vapor SD, especially if you are running in blasting polar winds and need head protection to make it home without frosted eyebrows. The ability to look sideways when dodging ice or crossing roads is always appreciated. The Lycra cuffs help to keep frigid air or snow from creeping into your sleeves and yet, at the hem the Lycra didn’t quite do the trick and a drawcord would have provided a more secure synch at the waist.