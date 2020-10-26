Reviewed: Decathlon Kalenji Run Warm+ Jacket

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Start Free Trial Already a member? Sign In

If you don’t know the name yet, it’s important to understand that France-based Decathlon makes surprisingly good-quality gear at literally ridiculous prices. Like wholesale prices. Something like a Trader Joe’s of sporting goods, Decathlon’s gear punches at a weight class that’s at least three times the price of what each piece sells for. And while you may find better gear for something like five times the price and up, it’s worth checking out their stuff, even if you only use it once in a while.

The Kalenji Run Warm+ jacket is an ideal “warm up” jacket that gets you out the door when there isn’t any precipitation. With a soft hybrid mix of Polyester, Spandex and natural fibers called Lyocell, made from wood pulp that absorb perspiration, this jacket moves moisture away from your body or base layer effectively—especially with the mechanical assist from side and underarm perforated vents.

The two zippered pockets and thumb loops are welcome add-ons and even though the hood lacks a fastening system, it is cut in a way it doesn’t jostle around while running, especially when the water-resistant front zip is fully deployed for chin protection. The cut is a straight one, to avoid riding up while on the run, and the fabric and design don’t get in the way of smooth, quiet running motion.

Decathlon thought this through and executed on their intent: When running in frigid temps one warms up with a hood, full zippered front and thumb loops in play. Then, once the blood is flowing and the body starts to heat up, you can adjust the temp by unzipping, removing the hood, and pulling off the thumb loops. The underarm and side venting provide additional heat and moisture release—should body or external temps rise.