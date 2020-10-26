Reviewed: Craft Lumen Sub Z Running Jacket

Member Exclusive Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. Start Free Trial Already a member? Sign In

Though Craft is known most for its Nordic skiing clothing, the Swedish brand has been making a name for itself in the world of other non-ski endurance sports over the last few years. Combining their years of experience in one of the most exhausting and sweat-inducing endurance sports there is with an attention to detail and serious Northern Europe style, jackets like the Lumen Sub Z have an unsurprisingly long feature list.

The body of this aesthetically-appealing jacket is made of a heat-bonded material that has suggestions of quilting but little in the way of insulation, as its real utility is blocking wind. The chest and shoulders are covered by a perforated black fabric that lights up like Las Vegas when hit by light for superlative night running safety. It’s tough to describe how bright and noticeable this jacket is, but there’s a reason it’s called the “Lumen.” Short of actually producing light with some sort of LED/battery setup, this is about as visible as you can get. The jersey back and brushed jersey sleeves and back provide moisture control and comfort.

Aside from the big visibility feature, this jacket had a list of little details that add up to make a big difference: thumb loops, zippered pockets, and a soft hood to round out a very tech-y jacket. However, you may want to reach for something beefier if conditions really head south. The soft fleece inner was a favorite quality of the Lumen Sub Z, as was the sporty cut and elasticity of the arm and back fabric. The fit is long and trim so keep that in mind when ordering.